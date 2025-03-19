The oldest convent in the country, it is of vital importance to Canada's medical, religious and social history.

QUEBEC, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Culture and Identity, Parks Canada, and the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec, announced the designation of the Hôpital-Général de Québec Monastery as a national historic site under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration.

The Hôpital-Général de Québec monastery, located at the intersection of the Saint-Roch and Saint-Sauveur neighbourhoods in the city of Québec, is a large convent complex dating back to the 17th century built on the former property of the Récollets. In 1692, Bishop Jean-Baptiste de La Croix de Chevrières de Saint-Vallier (1653–1727) acquired the Récollets' monastery and founded a general hospital, open to the poor, the sick, the infirm, and the aged. In 1693, he entrusted the management of this hospital to the Augustines de la Miséricorde de Jésus, a community of cloistered nursing sisters who were already responsible for the Hôtel-Dieu de Québec.

This convent complex was occupied continuously by the Augustinian Sisters since 1693 and is an excellent example of their hospital work. Inspired by European tradition, the Augustinian monastery buildings are a remarkable illustration of the evolution of architecture and building techniques in Canada since the second half of the 17th century. Having been spared the bombardments of the Siege of Québec of 1759 and having never experienced a major fire, the buildings are still in their original condition. The ensemble of buildings is in a remarkable state of conservation, constituting a site of architectural and artistic heritage preservation of outstanding importance.

The Government of Canada, through the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada and Parks Canada, recognizes significant persons, places, and events that have shaped our country as one way of helping Canadians connect with their past. By sharing these stories, we hope to foster understanding and reflection on the diverse histories, cultures, legacies, and realities of Canada's past and present.

"The designation of the Hôpital-Général de Québec Monastery represents the Government of Canada and Parks Canada's commitment to preserving the history, culture and architectural heritage of Québec and Canada for future generations. It recognizes the importance of this iconic site, ensuring that its stories and identity remain an enduring part of our shared landscape."

"For over 350 years, the Hôpital-Général de Québec Monastery has been a sanctuary of healing, welcoming the poor, the sick, wounded soldiers, and providing a place of refuge for fire victims in adjacent neighborhoods. Our government's designation of the Monastery commemorates one of city of Québec's most iconic heritage sites, and offers Canadians the opportunity to learn more about our shared history."

The complex consists of the 11 wings of the convent built between 1671 and 2002 along with the gardener's house (1840) and its outbuilding. In addition to these buildings, there are several large, landscaped areas, a garden, and three cemeteries. Only the part corresponding to the monastery, still owned by the Augustinians Sisters, has been designated.





The Hôpital-Général de Québec Monastery served as a military hospital during the Seven Years' War, particularly during the Siege of Québec (1759) and the Battle of Sainte-Foy (1760), treating all injured soldiers, allies and enemies alike. In 1775, the monastery was occupied by New England revolutionaries.





The designation process under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration is largely driven by public nominations. To date, more than 2,270 designations have been made nationwide. To nominate a person, place or historic event in your community, please visit the Parks Canada website for more information: https://parks.canada.ca/culture/designation/proposer-nominate.





Created in 1919, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada advises the Minister of Canadian Culture and Identity, Parks Canada, regarding the national significance of persons, places, and events that have marked Canada's history. Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration and that these important stories are shared with Canadians.





advises the Minister of Canadian Culture and Identity, Parks Canada, regarding the national significance of persons, places, and events that have marked history. Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration and that these important stories are shared with Canadians. Parks Canada is committed to working with Canadians in our efforts to tell broader, more inclusive stories in the places that it manages. In support of this goal, the Framework for History and Commemoration outlines a new, comprehensive, and engaging approach to sharing Canada's history through diverse perspectives.

