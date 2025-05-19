LONDON, May 19, 2025 /CNW/ - At a plaque unveiling ceremony today in London, United Kingdom (UK), Ron Hallman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Parks Canada, along with Bernard Thériault, Chair of the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada, attended an event hosted by the Honourable Ralph Goodale, High Commissioner of Canada in the UK. The event commemorated the national historic significance of the establishment of the High Commission of Canada in the UK.

The establishment of the High Commission of Canada in the United Kingdom (UK) was an important chapter in Canada's diplomatic history. Canada was the first country in what became the Commonwealth to establish a high commission. The role of the High Commission, Canada's oldest diplomatic posting, evolved as Canada gained more legal and diplomatic autonomy. Since its informal beginnings in the late 19th century, the office has promoted Canadian interests in trade and immigration.

On 29 June 1925, King George V and Queen Mary opened the newly renovated Canada House on Trafalgar Square, which became the new home of the High Commission of Canada. Its stature and proximity to the centres of British decision-making reflected Canada's growing independence and significant role within the Commonwealth.

The Government of Canada, through the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada and Parks Canada, recognizes significant persons, places, and events that have shaped our country as one way of helping Canadians connect with their past. By sharing these stories with Canadians, we hope to foster understanding and reflection on the diverse histories, cultures, legacies, and realities of Canada's past and present.

"On behalf of Parks Canada, I am honoured to join the High Commissioner for Canada in the United Kingdom, the Chair of the Historic Sites and Monuments Board, and the staff at Canada House in London in commemorating the national historic significance of the establishment of the High Commission of Canada in the UK. Parks Canada's work with the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada on designations such as this is an important way to highlight the rich and varied heritage of Canada and provide an opportunity for everyone to learn more about our diverse history."

"Canada House is pleased that the Government of Canada has recognized the national historic significance of the establishment and growth of the High Commission of Canada in the United Kingdom. This special recognition underscores the important role that Canada's evolving diplomatic presence in U.K. has played in representing our country on the global stage since 1869. It acknowledges the extraordinary dedication and hard work of all our Canada-based and locally-engaged staff down through the years, and adds to our celebration this year of the 100th anniversary of Canada House in its current prestigious location in the heart of London on Trafalgar Square."

The Canadian government created the position of high commissioner in 1880. Although the position had no formal diplomatic status nor the right to negotiate directly with foreign powers, the high commissioner represented Canadian commercial and financial interests, promoted emigration and trade, and managed Canada's relationship with Britain . This distinctive title, born of the unique status of Canada within the British Empire in the immediate post-Confederation period, would eventually become standard among Commonwealth countries.

relationship with . This distinctive title, born of the unique status of within the British Empire in the immediate post-Confederation period, would eventually become standard among Commonwealth countries. Today, the High Commission promotes Canada's interests in the UK in a variety of ways—representing the Canadian government to the UK; facilitating bilateral relations in areas such as trade, military and security, climate action, science, and innovation; providing immigration and visa services as well as consular services to Canadians in the UK; and promoting Canadian culture, values, and government priorities.

interests in the UK in a variety of ways—representing the Canadian government to the UK; facilitating bilateral relations in areas such as trade, military and security, climate action, science, and innovation; providing immigration and visa services as well as consular services to Canadians in the UK; and promoting Canadian culture, values, and government priorities. In 2025, Canada House celebrates its centenary, marking a century of diplomacy and delivery for Canada and Canadians in the United Kingdom . Centenary celebrations include a special exhibition about the history of Canada House at Canada Gallery in Trafalgar Square. 1925-2025: A Century of Canada House opens this month until end of summer. Canada Gallery is open to the public and free to visit Monday to Saturday, 11:00-17:45 (BST).

and Canadians in the . Centenary celebrations include a special exhibition about the history of Canada House at Canada Gallery in Trafalgar Square. 1925-2025: A Century of Canada House opens this month until end of summer. Canada Gallery is open to the public and free to visit Monday to Saturday, 11:00-17:45 (BST). The designation process under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration is largely driven by public nominations. To date, more than 2,270 designations have been made nationwide. To nominate a person, place or historic event, please visit the Parks Canada website for more information: https://parks.canada.ca/culture/designation/proposer-nominate.

Created in 1919, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada advises the Minister responsible for Parks Canada regarding the national significance of persons, places, and events that have marked Canada's history. Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration and these important stories are shared with Canadians.

