The Government of Canada provides an update regarding the 2026 wildfire season - June update

OTTAWA, ON, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - The 2026 wildfire season began more slowly than in 2023 or 2025 which were the worst and second worst wildfire seasons in Canadian history. However, looking forward into the summer, the current forecast indicates that wildfire activity will increase in the months ahead. The federal government continues to monitor conditions closely and stands ready to assist provinces, territories and Indigenous communities if needed.

As of June 10, 2026, Canada has seen 1,747 wildfires this year to date, including 95 active wildfires, 44 of which are currently out of control. The total area burned so far this year is 166,400 hectares. The trend to date this year suggest that while the wildfire season has started slowly, wildfire activity may intensify as temperatures rise, ground vegetation dries, and weather conditions evolve.

Warmer-than-normal temperatures are predicted across most of Canada this summer. Although some regions have received above-average amounts of precipitation in recent months, fire danger is expected to increase as the summer progresses.

Modelling indicates fire danger will remain low across much of Alberta, Saskatchewan, and southern Manitoba through June. However, fire danger will increase in other regions during the same period, with ongoing drought in the eastern Northwest Territories and the Atlantic provinces continuing to elevate fire potential. Looking further ahead, national fire danger is forecast to rise in July and August as above average‑ temperatures develop across most of the country.

Canadians are encouraged to stay informed about fire danger conditions in their region through the Canadian Wildland Fire Information System and to get information on how to be ready for any emergency at: Canada.ca/get-prepared.

Quotes

"As we enter the summer months, wildfires are likely to intensify across the country. Our government remains committed to working alongside provinces, territories, Indigenous communities and partners to strengthen prevention, preparedness and wildfire response efforts. We encourage Canadians to stay informed by monitoring local conditions, follow the guidance of local authorities, and take steps to protect themselves and their families by visiting Get Prepared."

- The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"This season, wildfires remain a significant concern for communities across the country, highlighting the importance of early prevention and preparedness. We are collaborating with provinces, territories, Indigenous partners, and others to help safeguard Canadians and the places they call home."

- Corey Hogan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Canada

Quick Facts

In Canada, emergency management is a shared responsibility where emergencies are managed first at the local level. If municipal and local governments need assistance, they request it from the province or territory. If the emergency overwhelms provincial or territorial capacity, the province or territory may seek assistance from the federal government through a Request for Federal Assistance (RFA), which is coordinated by the Government Operations Center.

Canadians can access up-to-date weather alerts and forecasts through the WeatherCAN app and learn how to prepare for emergencies at Canada.ca/get-prepared.

The Canadian Wildland Fire Information System (CWFIS) monitors fire danger conditions and fire occurrences nationwide. Visit the CWFIS webpage to stay informed about active wildfires.

An active fire is defined as a fire that is currently burning and not fully extinguished.

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC) uses the following structure to categorize the stages of control for active wildfires: Out of Control : The fire is actively spreading and not contained. Being Held : The fire is not currently spreading beyond known boundaries and is expected to stay within control lines under current conditions. Under Control : The fire is fully contained and not expected to spread further .

Through Budget 2025, the Government of Canada directed $316.7 million over five years to CIFFC to establish a national aerial firefighting surge capacity. With this investment, the CIFFC leased 10 firefighting aircraft and 2 support assets which are now available for the 2026 wildfire season through the CIFFC. The fleet includes 4 air tankers, 1 birddog aircraft, and 5 heavy-lift helicopters , which provinces and territories can request to support wildfire response efforts. The leased aircraft will be prepositioned within Canada based on expected fire activity, highest level of need, and preparedness level. Aircraft will be repositioned as the wildfire situation changes.

to CIFFC to establish a national aerial firefighting surge capacity.

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SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada (PSEPC)

Contacts: Mathis Denis, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]