Government of Canada supports inclusive volunteer recruitment and strengthens water and shoreline search and rescue response in Saskatchewan

LA LOCHE, SK, July 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State for Rural Development, on behalf of the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, announced approximately $1.15 million for two search and rescue projects led by the Search and Rescue Saskatchewan Association of Volunteers (SARSAV).

Canada's vast and challenging landscapes, including those surrounding La Loche and other communities across northern Saskatchewan, make search and rescue operations increasingly complex. As natural disasters become more frequent and severe, the need for reliable and effective SAR capabilities continues to grow. Sustained, coordinated efforts are essential to ensure responders can reach people in distress quickly and safely --no matter how remote the location or difficult the conditions.

Funded through the Search and Rescue New Initiatives Fund (SAR NIF), a federal program that helps strengthen prevention efforts in search and rescue, and improves the effectiveness of response across Canada, these SARSAV projects will advance volunteer recruitment and retention, and enhance training, resources, and coordination for operations on water and shorelines, including through the use of new Geographic Information System‑based mapping tools.

The Government of Canada is committed to strengthening search and rescue by working with provinces, territories, communities, and specialized organizations, to reduce the risk of injury and loss of life and to ensure timely, effective emergency response.

Quotes

"Search and rescue in a country as vast and challenging as Canada depends on strong partnerships -- between governments, communities, and the nearly 15,000 dedicated volunteers who step up to help others in times of need. As emergencies become more frequent and complex, Canada's new government is focused on strengthening the systems that keep people safe. That includes through the Search and Rescue New Initiatives Fund, which supports innovative projects like those announced today that improve coordination and operational readiness and advance the use of new technologies that help find people faster and keep responders safe."

- The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"Search and rescue is a vital service Canadians rely on, especially in rural, remote and northern communities where conditions can be unpredictable and a quick, effective response can make all the difference. Well-trained, well-equipped teams that reflect the communities they serve are essential to saving lives. Investments in the Search and Rescue Saskatchewan Association of Volunteers will expand inclusive volunteer participation and improve response on water and along shorelines so that Canadians can count on skilled teams when it matters most."

– The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State for Rural Development

"SARNIF funding has significantly strengthened volunteer search and rescue in Saskatchewan by enabling SARSAV to deliver disaster assistance response training, a recent multi-agency search and rescue exercise to practice the Pan-Canadian Humanitarian Workforce, near-water training development and delivery, governance development and training through an Equity, Diversity and Inclusion lens, AdventureSmart PaddleSmart programming, and the continued work of the Saskatchewan Search and Rescue Advisory Council. These initiatives have strengthened organizational capacity, increased collaboration among provincial SAR partners, enhanced operational readiness, and fostered a more coordinated response, creating lasting benefits for SAR volunteers and the communities they serve, with the ultimate goal of bringing the lost and missing home."

– Bobbi Buchanan, President, Search and Rescue Saskatchewan Association of Volunteers (SARSAV)

Quick Facts

The search and rescue system draws on the resources and expertise of partners at all orders of government, Indigenous communities, volunteers, and the private sector to respond to people who are lost, missing or in distress.

The SAR NIF is a contribution program that is managed by Public Safety Canada in partnership with other federal, provincial and territorial search and rescue organizations, who together determine its annual priorities.

Projects are selected through a merit-based process using objective and measurable criteria. Each proposal must support at least one of the annual priorities to be considered for funding.

Since 2015, following the transfer of the National Search and Rescue Secretariat to Public Safety Canada, the SAR NIF program has provided $61M towards search and rescue activities across Canada to enhance prevention and ensure responders are well equipped to reach people in distress wherever they are.

Supported by $515.4k in funding, the SARscene 2026 conference will bring together search and rescue volunteers, professionals, academics, industry, and all levels of government to share best practices, build skills, and strengthen collaboration across the SAR community. This year, it will be hosted by the Search and Rescue Saskatchewan Association of Volunteers and take place in Saskatoon from October 7 to 11, 2026. The event is supported in part through funding from the SAR NIF, which contributes to strengthening coordination and capacity across the national SAR community.

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Contacts: Soraya Lemur, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Connor Burton, Senior Communications and Issues Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State for Rural Development, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]