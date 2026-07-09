The Government of Canada provides an update regarding the 2026 wildfire season - July update

OTTAWA, ON, July 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, joined by Corey Hogan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and Ginette Lavack, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services provided an update on the worsening wildfire situation in Canada.

As of today, there are 796 active wildfires nationally including 60 with full response, that are out of control. In total this season, there have been 3,137 fires and 1.4 million hectares burned. Last year we saw fewer fires at this time, 2,913, but a more significant area burned, 4,614,713 hectares.

Looking ahead, Environment and Climate Change Canada's weather forecasts point to above-average temperatures across much of Canada from July through August, with dry conditions expected for some regions like Manitoba and Northwestern Ontario.

Modelling indicates that in July, fire danger is expected to remain the highest across the Northwest Territories, Nunavut and northern Manitoba and areas surrounding the Hudson Bay, with elevated potential for fires in northern Ontario and Quebec. Given recent widespread and sustained precipitation, most of western Canada is forecast to experience low to moderate fire danger, with localized pockets of higher danger in interior British Columbia. In August, fire danger is expected to follow the same regional trends as July, except southern interior British Columbia is also expected to experience higher-than-normal fire danger.

Natural Resources Canada also announced a total investment of $1.25 million for six projects that will strengthen wildfire preparedness and response capacity across the country. This includes projects with the Métis Nation British Columbia, Métis Nation of Alberta, Métis Nation–Saskatchewan, and the Métis Nation of Ontario to strengthen wildfire preparedness and response through risk mapping, emergency planning, evacuation coordination and integrating Indigenous knowledge into wildfire management. It also includes investments for the Délı̨nę Got'ı̨nę Government and Chipewyan Prairie First Nation to train up to 38 Indigenous wildland firefighters and build local skills, certifications, and response capacity.

The federal government is working closely with provinces, territories, and First Nations communities and partners to support response and recovery efforts.

At the same time, numerous regions are also struggling with flooding due to recent intense storms and rainfall. Manitoba has been hit particularly hard, especially in the Parkland Region. On Friday, July 3, Minister Olszewski approved Manitoba's Request for Federal Assistance to support the flooding response and recovery in the province. This followed collaboration between federal and provincial officials as well as discussions with the Honourable Wab Kinew Premier of Manitoba and the Honourable Lisa Naylor, Manitoba Minister of Transportation and infrastructure, and Minister responsible for the Emergency Management Organization to determine how to best support the evolving response and recovery needs on the ground. The federal government also stands ready to support Manitoba if a request is made to access the Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements, which provides cost-shared funding for eligible provincial response and recovery expenses following major natural disasters.

Canadians are encouraged to be prepared for emergencies and can learn how to protect themselves by visiting Canada.ca/get-prepared.

Quotes

"With the summer in full swing we are seeing increased wildfire danger across the country. Our thoughts are with those who have been impacted or displaced already this season due to wildfires. Backed with new aerial firefighting resources, our government is committed to working alongside provinces and territories to provide support throughout the wildfire season. Building a more resilient country means strengthening collaboration and coordination before, during and after emergencies."

- The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"As climate change continues to drive more frequent and severe weather events, access to timely, accurate, and reliable information is essential to help protect the health and safety of Canadians. From wildfire smoke and extreme heat, to flooding and storms, coordinated forecasting and public alerts provide the information people need to make informed decisions and reduce risks. By strengthening our ability to monitor, forecast, and communicate environmental hazards, we are helping communities across Canada adapt to a changing climate, improve resilience, and stay safe."

- The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

"Behind every evacuation are families forced to leave home, Elders separated from their support networks, and children living with uncertainty. Throughout this wildfire season, First Nations leaders and emergency responders have shown extraordinary leadership in protecting their communities. Our role is to stand alongside them, before emergencies happen, while they are happening, and throughout recovery, so that communities have the support they need to keep people safe and rebuild stronger."

- The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services

"The floods, severe weather and wildland fires we've seen in recent weeks are another reminder that First Nations communities continue to bear the greatest impacts of climate change. As these emergencies become more frequent and more intense, our commitment remains the same: we will stand alongside First Nations, supporting their leadership and working together through preparedness, response and recovery."

- Ginette Lavack, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services

"With fire activity increasing nationwide, investing in local efforts that strengthen preparedness and response capacity is essential. Through ongoing collaboration with provinces, territories, and Indigenous partners, we will continue to work to help safeguard our forests, Canadians and the places they call home."

- Corey Hogan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Quick Facts

Current 2026 seasonal wildfire activity remains below the five-year average, but fire danger continues to rise over the summer.

Canadians can stay informed on wildfire danger through the Canadian Wildland Fire Information System.

Emergency management in Canada is a shared responsibility between all levels of government. Provinces and territories can request federal support through a Request for Federal Assistance when wildfires, and other emergencies, exceed their capacity.

Team Rubicon is a veteran led disaster response group that support trained teams to delivers urgent disaster response across Canada.

Canadians can access up-to-date weather alerts and forecasts through the WeatherCAN app and learn how to prepare for emergencies at Canada.ca/get-prepared.

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SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada (PSEPC)

Contacts: Soraya Lemur, Press secretary, Office of the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations: Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]; Natural Resources Canada: Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Media Relations: Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]; Media Relations: Indigenous Services Canada, 800-567-9604, [email protected]; Media Relations: Parks Canada, 855-862-1812, [email protected]