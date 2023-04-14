KINGSTON, ON, April 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, announced an investment of over $2 million to support the creation of twenty affordable housing for veterans in Kingston.

The Homes For Heroes Kingston Veterans' Village is located at 730 King St West, Kingston, Ontario. Once completed the Kingston Veterans' Village will consist of 20 tiny homes, and will offer a resource center, social service offices, community gardens and a community recreation space. All homes face inward to facilitate peer-to-peer support, with each home being 300 square feet in size and fully equipped with all the features of a larger home.

This investment by the Government of Canada was made possible by the National Housing Strategy's (NHS) National Housing Co-investment Fund (NHCF) as well as an additional $80,000 of SEED funding.

It is estimated that there are more than 150 Veterans in Kingston and the surrounding area that could use the services offered by the Homes for Heroes Kingston Veterans' Village which will open to clients November 1, 2023.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, our Government is investing in affordable housing in Kingston and across Canada to help create jobs and improve the quality of life for those who need it most, including our veterans. With our partners in the province and the city, we are providing a helping hand for individuals and families in need, and in doing so, we are contributing to the economic and social well-being of those who have fought for and defended this country. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Congratulations to the Homes for Heroes Foundation for breaking ground on its new Kingston Veterans village. They're doing vitally important work to provide housing, counselling services, and many other supports to help Canada's Veterans live independent lives. I'm proud to have supported them through the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund." - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"This project here in Kingston is yet another example of what can be achieved when we work together. Through this collaboration with the city, we are helping to ensure that all people in Kingston and across our province have safe and affordable housing that enables them to thrive."— Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands

"Our team has been working very hard over the last couple years to get a Veterans' Village planned in the great city of Kingston. We are thrilled to begin construction and be one step closer to helping those that once stood on guard for Canada in Kingston and the surrounding area. We want to thank all levels of government, our national and local funding partners, and our amazing local volunteer steering team for their dedication towards this project.'' - David Howard, CEO and Co-founder of the Homes For Heroes Foundation

Quick facts:

Homes For Heroes Foundation's mission is to integrate all homeless military Veterans back into the community through the provision of housing and support services.

The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $82+ billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing needs, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of the Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , LinkedIn and Facebook .

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit: www.placetocallhome.ca

Check out the National Housing Strategy Housing Funding Initiatives Map to see affordable housing projects that have been developed across Canada.

