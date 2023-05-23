MUNICIPALITY OF LAIRD, SK, May 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and Scott Pearce, Acting President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), announced a federal investment of more than $560,000 to help 14 Saskatchewan communities put in place innovative asset management strategies.

Asset management helps communities manage municipal infrastructure assets such as roads, arenas, bridges, drinking water and wastewater systems to ensure maximum performance and make better investment decisions. Asset management also helps reduce risks so municipalities can provide reliable and affordable services and a high quality of life to their residents.

This funding will help strengthen data-driven decision-making on key infrastructure and ensure long-term infrastructure performance. Among the recipients:

The Rural Municipality of Laird No. 404 receives $50,000 to generate an asset management plan for equipment and to engage with Northbound Planning to conduct a review of equipment, develop expenditure and maintenance plans, analyze and identify shortfalls, and provide recommended actions.





receives to generate an asset management plan for equipment and to engage with Northbound Planning to conduct a review of equipment, develop expenditure and maintenance plans, analyze and identify shortfalls, and provide recommended actions. The Rural Municipality of Meadow Lake No. 588 receives $50,000 to collect geo-referenced linear information on approximately 616 kilometers of road segments and data on culverts within the road network.





receives to collect geo-referenced linear information on approximately 616 kilometers of road segments and data on culverts within the road network. The Rural Municipality of Frenchman Butte No. 501 receives $18,000 to create a comprehensive asset management plan based on its previous work and to adopt asset management practices. The plan will be updated based on existing data. The Rural Municipality will also develop and implement asset management training, and develop a 10-year capital plan based on its existing 5-year capital plan.

Quotes

"Our government supports municipalities across Canada so they can manage their infrastructure as efficiently as possible. These investments will help municipalities in Saskatchewan get the training and the resources that will enable them to innovate and improve the lives of their residents."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"From roads and bridges to buildings and wastewater systems, local governments own approximately 60% of the public infrastructure that supports our economy and our quality of life. That's why it is so crucial to support them in building and maintaining strong asset management through initiatives like the Federation of Canadian Municipalities' Municipal Asset Management Program. Funded by the Government of Canada, it helps communities in Saskatchewan and across the country develop sound asset management practices and conduct data collection and analysis to improve their investment decisions."

Scott Pearce, Acting President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Quick facts

The funding announced today comes from the Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP) – a $110-million program funded by the Government of Canada and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

program funded by the Government of and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities. The MAMP is designed to help Canadian municipalities strengthen infrastructure investment decisions based on reliable data and sound asset management practices.

The MAMP provides asset management training, funding and information sharing to enable municipalities to access the data needed to plan effectively.

Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the Government of Canada is investing over $180 billion over 12 years in public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities across Canada .

Related product

Further information on the fourteen municipally-led initiatives can be found in the backgrounder .

Associated links

