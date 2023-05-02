CITY OF FLIN FLON, MB, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and Minister responsible for CanNor, and Scott Pearce, Acting President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), announced a federal investment of $250,000 to help five Manitoba communities put in place innovative asset management strategies.

Asset management helps communities manage municipal infrastructure assets such as roads, arenas, bridges, drinking water and wastewater systems to ensure maximum performance and make better investment decisions. Asset management also helps reduce risks so municipalities can provide reliable and affordable services and a high quality of life to their residents.

This funding will help strengthen data-driven decision-making on key infrastructure and ensure long-term infrastructure performance. Among the recipients:

The City of Flin Flon receives $50,000 to identify, catalogue and analyze the life cycle and capacity of each asset and to develop information on maintenance requirements, service levels and new asset needs. This will result in an effective asset management plan and informed, cost-effective decisions around levels of service. All asset classes within the City of Flin Flon will be looked at, including facilities, roads, sidewalks, water treatment systems, wastewater treatment systems and equipment.

"The five projects announced today are important to helping these rural municipalities in our province find sustainable and innovative solutions to manage their community assets. Infrastructure is essential to local economies and for residents' quality of life and these projects will help communities plan for their needs and find savings over the long-term."

The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and Minister responsible for CanNor, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"From roads and bridges to buildings and wastewater systems, local governments own approximately 60% of the public infrastructure that supports our economy and our quality of life. That's why it is so crucial to support them in building and maintaining strong asset management through initiatives like the Federation of Canadian Municipalities' Municipal Asset Management Program. Funded by the Government of Canada, it helps communities in Manitoba and across the country develop sound asset management practices and conduct data collection and analysis to improve their investment decisions."

Scott Pearce, Acting President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

