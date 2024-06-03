HALIFAX, NS, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Oceans are vital to the livelihoods of communities across Canada. They have the potential to be part of climate solutions, create more opportunities for coastal and inland communities, and contribute to a more sustainable and prosperous blue economy.

Today, at the H2O conference in Halifax, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, announced the publication of the Blue Economy Regulatory Roadmap. This roadmap outlines actions the Government of Canada will take to support innovation and economic growth in Canada's oceans. It focuses on five main areas: marine renewable energy and environmental protection, marine spatial planning, maritime autonomous surface ships, ocean technology, and sustainable fishing gear and practices. The Roadmap responds to what we heard from Canadians during months of public consultation and offers paths to support communities and businesses that rely on the ocean economy to make long-term investments in solutions that enable innovation and advance sustainability.

The development of the roadmap was led by Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) in partnership with Natural Resources Canada, Transport Canada, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, and the National Research Council of Canada, as part of the Targeted Regulatory Reviews initiative coordinated by the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat.

Canada needs healthy ocean spaces to transform our ocean economy to a sustainable blue economy. This roadmap will help drive enduring results by advancing a Government-wide approach that understands how better protection for the oceans is key to prosperous livelihoods and communities.

Quotes

"Our oceans hold immense potential to combat climate change and drive sustainable economic growth. This Roadmap marks a significant stride towards eliminating barriers for businesses that rely on the ocean to grow in a sustainable way, which will deliver widespread benefits for all Canadians."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Canada's marine sector is critical to our economy and our supply chains. By developing new technologies, we're supporting and enhancing innovation across the blue economy. The Blue Economy Strategy complements and aligns with our ongoing work under the Oceans Protections Plan, which continues to make marine shipping safer, improve protections for marine ecosystems and species, and strengthen how we prevent and respond to marine incidents."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport

"Canadian innovators are leaders in the development of ocean technology products and services, driving the transition towards a thriving and sustainable blue economy. The Roadmap is instrumental in fostering the environment these innovators needs to accelerate the development and commercialization of their solutions, thereby positioning themselves to take advantage of global export opportunities."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"The National Research Council of Canada is proud to contribute to the implementation of the Blue Economy Regulatory Roadmap by leveraging our Ocean, Coastal and River Engineering Research Centre's unique expertise to advance ocean technologies and autonomous ships and support Canada's blue economy."

Mitch Davies, President, National Research Council of Canada

"We are implementing over 100 distinct regulatory modernization initiatives across different sectors and themes, which now includes Canada's blue economy. This is a concrete example of how our government is modernizing regulations and supporting sustainable economic growth, while maintaining strong health, safety, security, and environmental protections. We will continue to cut red tape and support the Canadian economy."

The Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board

Quick Facts

In 2022, DFO and TBS launched the Blue Economy Regulatory Review (BERR), which looked at how regulation affects ocean innovation. The review examined regulatory practices that are bottlenecks to economic growth and innovation, while continuing to prioritize health, safety, security, and environmental responsibilities in the blue economy.

As a part of the BERR, DFO and the TBS invited Canadians to share their views on how regulation affects ocean innovation, barriers to environmentally sustainable growth, and ways to develop agile regulations to address concerns of future-oriented ocean industries.

Fish and seafood are among the largest single food commodities exported by Canada . In 2023, Canada exported over $7.6 billion worth of fish and seafood to 115 countries.

