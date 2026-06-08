The Government of Canada launches public consultations on the future of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport

TORONTO, June 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is an important part of Canada's air transportation network. It supports jobs, tourism, business travel, emergency services and greater connectivity to Canada's regions and transborder economic hubs. It is located in the heart of Toronto's waterfront community, where residents, businesses, and visitors work, live, and enjoy everything the area has to offer.

Today, the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, announced that the Government of Canada will initiate a public consultation process on the future of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. As part of this engagement, Transport Canada is committed to working with provincial and municipal governments, Indigenous Peoples, NAV Canada, and the Toronto Port Authority. The feedback received will be critical to informing future plans and supporting safe, efficient and sustainable airport operations for the benefit of all community members.

The public consultations will run from today to July 24, 2026. This is an open consultation process, with no decisions made at this stage. This consultation process will ensure that Toronto residents, other Canadians, Indigenous Peoples and stakeholders are heard. Important issues have been raised including transportation, economics, environmental considerations, noise, housing, and quality of life in surrounding communities. The feedback received through this process will play an important role in informing the Government of Canada's decision-making on the way forward.

Opportunities to participate will include an online survey and engagement sessions, as well as direct engagement with Indigenous Peoples. Transport Canada will also solicit the input and advice of expert organizations like Waterfront Toronto and others, to help inform next steps.

Quote

"These consultations will provide communities and residents with an opportunity to share their perspectives on the future of the airport. Feedback gathered through this process will play a key role in guiding any future decisions."

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon

Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

Quick facts

The Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport has a unique ownership structure when compared to other airports in Canada: three parties own the land required to operate the airport.

Most of the land is owned by the Toronto Port Authority (78.5%), and the remaining portions are owned by the City of Toronto (20%) and by Transport Canada (1.5%).

The Toronto Port Authority has leased the lands owned by Transport Canada and the City since 1983 under the Tripartite Agreement.

In June 2026, the Province of Ontario passed legislation to enable the province to acquire the City of Toronto-owned airport lands and to facilitate the City's replacement as a party to the Tripartite Agreement. That process is ongoing.

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SOURCE Transport Canada - Ottawa

Contacts: Marie-Justine Torres, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, 613-327-5918, [email protected]; Media relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]