Readout - Prime Minister Carney speaks with Amir of Qatar His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani

OTTAWA, ON, July 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the Amir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Prime Minister Carney extended his condolences to His Highness, the Al Thani family, and the people of Qatar following the passing of the Father Amir, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. The leaders reflected on the profound impact of his public life and his contributions to establish Qatar as an influential global leader. The Prime Minister expressed Canada's sympathy during this difficult period.

The Prime Minister and the Amir reaffirmed the strong partnership between Canada and Qatar, with growing economic, defence and security, and cultural ties. They also discussed the regional security situation and cooperation on shared priorities.

Prime Minister Carney and His Highness agreed to remain in close contact.

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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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