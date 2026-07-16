Key milestone reached: The CTA's decision marks a key milestone on the Lac-Mégantic Rail Bypass Project

LAC-MÉGANTIC, QC, July 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Government of Canada welcomes the decision issued today by the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) approving the Lac-Mégantic rail bypass project. This decision is the result of several years of work and marks the achievement of a key milestone toward the start of construction of the rail bypass project.

This decision allows the project to move forward, including the construction of a 12.5-kilometre rail bypass that will reroute the railway line away from downtown Lac-Megantic.

The Government of Canada remains committed to completing the Lac-Mégantic rail bypass project and is looking forward to continue to work with its partners to advance the project. The Government will keep the community of Lac-Mégantic and surrounding areas informed of the next steps.

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"Today marks a significant step forward for the residents of the Lac-Mégantic community and neighboring municipalities. This decision brings us closer to the start of construction on a long-awaited project that will help improve the community's safety and quality of life."

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon

Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

Quick facts

The Lac-Mégantic rail bypass project aims to permanently reroute trains out of downtown Lac-Mégantic.

On September 19, 2025, the railway operator and Transport Canada reached an important milestone by submitting an application to Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) for authorization to construct the Lac-Mégantic rail bypass. This application, which included technical documents, reports, monitoring and follow-up plans, led to a rigorous review process by the CTA.

From November 12, 2025, to January 30, 2026, the CTA conducted an online public consultation process, as well as held in-person information sessions in Lac-Mégantic. From June 18 to 29, 2026, the CTA launched a second public consultation on the hydrogeological report prepared by UDA Consulting Group.

The Government of Canada is committed to maintaining ongoing dialogue with citizens and partners throughout the project and will continue to devote the necessary efforts to successfully deliver the project while addressing questions and concerns.

Transport Canada will continue working with its partners to complete the project as quickly as possible while taking into account the needs of communities, ensuring compliance with safety standards, and protecting the environment.

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SOURCE Transport Canada - Ottawa

Contacts: Marie-Justine Torres, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, Ottawa, [email protected], 613-327-5918; Media relations: Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]