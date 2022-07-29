OTTAWA, ON, July 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, announced the launch of public consultations on the design and implementation of Permanent Public Transit funding in Canada. Feedback will inform a long-term transit investment strategy that aims to build complete, sustainable and inclusive communities and unlock opportunities to address other challenges, including housing affordability.

Investments in public transit will work toward reducing commute times and improving Canadians' quality of life, aid in providing access to meaningful employment, services and recreation and will help tackle traffic congestion and cut air pollution.

In February 2021, the Government of Canada announced an investment of $14.9 billion over eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding included $3 billion per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding, which will begin in 2026-27.

By engaging and consulting with the public, the Government of Canada will ensure that permanent public transit funding delivers the greatest benefit to Canadians. Feedback gathered during the consultations will inform the Government of Canada's approach to upgrading and expanding public transit and active transportation networks in rural, urban, and Indigenous communities across Canada. It will also build on existing research studies and the Government of Canada's research on transit.

Interested stakeholders can share their feedback through Infrastructure Canada's web page until September 30, 2022.

In the coming months, the Government of Canada will host a variety of engagement activities, including stakeholder meetings and roundtables.

Quotes

"In communities of all sizes across the country, Canadians rely on public transit to get where they need to be. Our objective through these consultations is to ensure this new permanent public transit funding delivers the greatest economic and environmental benefits to our communities. Canadians have an opportunity to help shape the future of public transit in our country – and I look forward to hearing their views."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

Quick facts

All Canadians are invited to submit their views.

The consultations are guided by themes, including: Complete and Livable communities, Social Inclusion, a Clean and Healthy Environment, Economic Benefits, Stronger Coordination and Planning, Data Collection and Use, Alternative Finance Methods, and Future Proofing Public Transit Investments.

Since 2015, Infrastructure Canada has invested in 1,468 public transit projects across Canada totalling more than $13 billion .

Associated links

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]