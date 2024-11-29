The Government of Canada Launches Call for Proposals for the Offshore Wind Indigenous and Coastal Communities Grant Funding

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada recognizes the tremendous economic opportunity presented by offshore wind development.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson launched an open call for proposals for grant funding to support Indigenous and coastal communities in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador in their pursuit of opportunities related to offshore wind development. Grants will provide up to $10,000 in funding per recipient per year until March 31, 2027.

The funding will support Indigenous and coastal communities in accessing technical support to carry out engagement activities with the offshore wind energy industry, regulators and governments. These grants will support engagement on offshore wind by funding community meetings and workshops, as well as facilitating services so that communities can meaningfully engage with the offshore wind industry.

Applications for this open call for proposals will be accepted until December 18, 2024. More information on eligibility and how to apply can be found on the Offshore Wind Predevelopment Program webpage.

"This government is seizing the generational economic opportunity presented by offshore renewable energy through legislation and funding. This will mean more jobs and investments in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador — and we want to make sure that communities are well positioned to take advantage of the opportunities that will best benefit them. That is why we are launching a call for proposals under the Offshore Wind Indigenous and Coastal Communities Grant, which will provide people in both provinces with the engagement opportunities they want and deserve. This will help ensure responsible, efficient and democratic development of the offshore wind industry in Atlantic Canada."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

The program's next call for proposals will occur in spring 2025.

The Offshore Wind Indigenous and Coastal Communities Grant Funding is part of Natural Resources Canada's Offshore Wind Predevelopment Program, which aims to help support the conditions necessary for developing Canada's offshore wind energy off the coasts of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador .

offshore wind energy off the coasts of and and . The Offshore Wind Predevelopment Program received funding of $61.4M through Budget 2023, a significant investment in the responsible and efficient development of offshore wind energy in Atlantic Canada .

