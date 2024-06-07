OTTAWA, ON, June 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadians want clean air, clean water, and a healthy environment vibrant with biodiversity. To help achieve these goals, the Government of Canada is continuing to support communities to take meaningful action to curb greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada, announced that over $3.3 million from the Environmental Damages Fund's Climate Action and Awareness Fund will be invested in nine projects in four provinces and territories across Canada that will help to develop knowledge, tools, and skills to engage communities in climate action. These nine projects will help support Canada's climate goals, including achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Led by eight non-governmental organizations and one university, these projects will focus on community-based climate action to fight climate change at the local level by:

engaging more than 95,000 participants, including 65,000 students and educators, in project activities or events related to building capacity for climate action;

protecting and maintaining wetlands as natural resources for potential carbon storage, flood attenuation and water storage capacities;

providing workshops on various energy efficiency and solar energy options;

developing climate change adaptation plans while building community capacity and providing watershed expertise;

planting trees, fruit trees, shrubs, and wildflowers to attract pollinators while promoting biodiversity;

promoting education and awareness of climate change impacts and mitigation practices while considering local and traditional perspectives.

The Government of Canada's Environmental Damages Fund is the source of funding for this project through its Climate Action and Awareness Fund, which was created from the historic $196.5 million fine paid by Volkswagen for circumventing Canada's environmental protection rules—the largest environmental fine in Canadian history.

Quotes

"These projects are a clear example of how working together at the grassroots, community level is supporting and educating our youth and ultimately creating a cleaner, more prosperous future for our children and grandchildren. As we continue our celebrations for Canadian Environment Week, this announcement reminds us that we must work collectively to create and maintain a healthy environment that can be enjoyed by all for generations to come."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada

Quick facts

In winter 2022, the Environmental Damages Fund accepted applications for community-based climate action projects that provide knowledge, tools, and/or skills that lead to, or engage communities in, climate action. These nine projects are the result of the winter 2022 call for proposals.

The Climate Action and Awareness Fund has three main priorities: supporting youth climate awareness and community-based climate action, supporting climate research at Canadian think tanks and in academia, and advancing climate science and technology.

In total, over $58 million has been allocated to 69 projects under the Community Based Climate Action pillar, which are supporting and encouraging climate action on a community scale across Canada .

has been allocated to 69 projects under the Community Based Climate Action pillar, which are supporting and encouraging climate action on a community scale across . Created in 1995, the Environmental Damages Fund is a Government of Canada program administered by Environment and Climate Change Canada. The Fund directs monies received from fines, penalties, court orders, and voluntary payments to projects that will repair environmental damage or benefit the environment. The Fund aims to invest in the areas where the environmental damage occurred.

program administered by Environment and Climate Change Canada. The Fund directs monies received from fines, penalties, court orders, and voluntary payments to projects that will repair environmental damage or benefit the environment. The Fund aims to invest in the areas where the environmental damage occurred. To learn more about other Government of Canada initiatives, and to join the celebration, visit the Canadian Environment Week 2024 website, which lists many helpful resources and exciting activities.

