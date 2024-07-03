The Government of Canada invests more than $33 million for the construction and retrofit of three community centres in Montreal

MONTREAL, July 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Residents of Montreal's Parc-Extension and Saint-Michel districts will have access to three new modern, accessible and environmentally-friendly community centres thanks to an investment of over $33.7 million from the federal government.

Announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and MP Patricia Lattanzio, these projects will benefit the community by addressing the lack of community spaces in the targeted neighbourhoods, helping to foster social inclusion.

More specifically, two new community centres will be built to carbon-neutral standards, providing residents of Parc-Extension and Saint-Michel with quality meeting places that will help strengthen the sense of belonging of many immigrants and visible minorities in these neighborhoods.

The Parc-Extension Community Centre is a major cross-cutting project that responds to a community need. This multi-generational carbon-neutral centre will be a place for meeting, exchanging, learning and leisure, integrating community resources to strengthen the neighborhood's social fabric. The building will include a variety of multi-purpose spaces such as meeting rooms, common areas, a gym, a community kitchen, offices for local organizations and a rooftop community garden.

The Parc-Extension Community Centre will help promote inclusion, accessibility and environmental sustainability, while enhancing the quality of life for neighborhood residents.

The three-storey Saint-Michel Community House will be home to numerous local community organizations, serving the needs of citizens of all ages. The carbon-neutral building will feature, among other things, an industrial kitchen, as well as a multifunctional room accessible to both resident organizations and members of the public wishing to hold activities there.

Today's investment will also provide the community organization Afrique au féminin with a new home at 805 rue Durocher in Montreal. Renovations will include the construction of a third floor, an extension to the north side of the building, a green roof, new windows, improved insulation, and the installation of modern mechanical and electrical systems to ensure occupant comfort. The paved areas will also be transformed into green spaces.

This new location will enable the organization to serve the residential, low-income population of northern Parc-Extension, which lacks community resources.

The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and come together by cutting pollution, reducing costs, and supporting thousands of good jobs.

Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB program helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

Quotes

"Community buildings are at the heart of Canadian cities and municipalities. Today's funding will go towards the construction and renovation of three modern, energy-efficient community centres, where residents of the Parc-Extension and Saint-Michel neighbourhoods will be able to come together to share, entertain and enjoy enriching experiences. The construction of new, environmentally-friendly buildings will help Canadians create healthier communities while contributing to a greener, more sustainable future for generations to come."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Community infrastructure is a key component of communities across the country. The construction of a new environmentally-friendly community centre in Saint-Michel is great news for residents and will help make the neighbourhood more vibrant and better connected. Our government will continue to build a greener, more inclusive future for generations to come."

Patricia Lattanzio, Member of Parliament for Saint-Léonard—Saint-Michel

"The Parc-Extension Community Centre is not just a financial investment, it's a powerful symbol of support and development for our neighborhood. This project is the fruit of unfailing consultation and determination with local stakeholders. It reflects our commitment to creating an inclusive and accessible space for all residents. This initiative strengthens social ties and promotes inclusion by valuing diversity, the true wealth of our community. This is a victory for the entire Parc-Extension community. Together, we've proven that great things can be achieved through unity."

Salwa Ben Belgacem, Executive Director of the Table de Quartier de Parc-Extension

"The construction of the Saint-Michel Community House marks a crucial step towards a sustainable and inclusive future for our neighborhood. This green, innovative building will become a true living environment where citizens of all ages and backgrounds can access essential resources and forge strong ties for generations to come. Together, we're creating a space that reflects the values of diversity, solidarity and the environment at the heart of Saint-Michel."

Isabelle Tremblay, Chairman of the Board for Saint-Michel, Quartier de l'innovation sociale

"Afrique au féminin expresses its deep gratitude to the federal Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program and their unconditional financial support for our mission. It goes without saying that situations of exclusion and poverty in Montreal and elsewhere continue to be exacerbated by the challenges we face, despite the fact that Afrique au féminin plays a crucial role in demonstrating its importance and its deep roots with the citizens of Parc-Extension in order to act in solidarity to improve and deliver its services."

Rose Ndjel, Executive Director of Afrique au féminin

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $33,769,336 in these projects through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program: Parc-Extension Recreation and Community Centre: $18,311,978 Saint-Michel Community Centre: $11,695,104 Renovation of new premises for Afrique au féminin organization: $3,762,254

in these projects through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program: The organization Afrique au féminin is contributing $1,586,000 . For the time being, La Table de quartier Parc-Extension and Saint-Michel , Quartier de l'innovation sociale are contributing $16,622,157 and $10,400,000 respectively.

. For the time being, La Table de quartier Parc-Extension and , Quartier de l'innovation sociale are contributing and respectively. The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

to support more projects through GICB until 2029. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

Associated Links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Quebec

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-qc-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Salwa Ben Belgacem, Executive Director Table de quartier Parc-Extension, 438-376-9736, [email protected]; Dominique Perrault, Executive Director, Vivre Saint-Michel en santé, 514-824-4480, [email protected]; Rose Ndjel, Executive Director, Afrique au féminin, 514-272-3274, [email protected]