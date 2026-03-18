The Government of Canada is investing nearly $1.8 million across the territories for digital training and development programs, with a focus on Indigenous women

IQALUIT, NT, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Supporting more Indigenous and northern women in joining the digital economy requires lowering the barriers that increase the cost of training. The Pinnguaq Association, now operating as Ampere, is addressing this by delivering free digital skills training and equipping women with the tools they need to succeed as entrepreneurs.

Today, the Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, announced up to $1,797,780 over three years for Ampere to develop and deliver Northern Horizons, a digital and entrepreneurship training program for Indigenous and northern women.

The Northern Horizons program aims to train up to 1,200 Indigenous and northern women in Nunavut, the Northwest Territories and the Yukon in essential digital skills, equipping participants to launch their own business or expand existing ones. Ampere anticipates the program will lead to the creation of 30 new businesses, with at least half of participants expected to secure or strengthen employment. Eighty per cent of trainees will be Indigenous.

The Government of Canada continues to invest in culturally relevant training that is developed through respectful consultation and engagement. These investments help ensure that more women can participate fully and benefit from the growing northern economy.

Quotes

"Having more women participate in the digital economy is essential to building long‑term economic success in the North. During International Women's Month, the Government of Canada is proud to support entrepreneurship training that will empower more Indigenous and northern women to take advantage of emerging opportunities across the territories."

- The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor

"Across the North, Indigenous women continue to demonstrate remarkable creativity and drive. This entrepreneurship training will help them take their ideas even further, supporting new jobs, new ventures, and more women‑led businesses throughout the region."

- Lori Idlout, Member of Parliament for Nunavut

"Ampere is pleased to help bring this much needed training to Indigenous and Northern women in all three territories. Northern Horizons has the potential to offer life changing opportunities through digital skills and entrepreneurship training. We are looking forward to seeing these new businesses grow to their full potential."

- Ryan Oliver, Ampere C.E.O.

Quick facts

This project is funded through CanNor's IDEANorth program. IDEANorth makes foundational investments in economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building to help position Northerners to take advantage of Canada's innovation economy.





Ampere, working through its national organization, along with private and corporate support, will also provide $1,662,000. Total funding for the project is $3,459,780 over three years.

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SOURCE Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor)

Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Erika Lashbrook Knutson, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, [email protected]; Craig Welsh, Communications Advisor, Nunavut, Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor), [email protected]; Kent Driscoll, Director of Communications, Advocacy and Partnerships, Ampere, [email protected]