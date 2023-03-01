ST. JOHN'S, NL, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Joanne Thompson, Member of Parliament for St. John's East, Sheilagh O'Leary, Deputy Mayor of St. John's, on behalf of His Worship Danny Breen, Mayor of St. John's, and Sue Connor, Project Lead, Fleet Electrification for the City of Burlington and member of the Board of Directors at the Canadian Urban Transit Research & Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC), on behalf of Josipa Petrunić, President & CEO of the CUTRIC, announced an investment of $200,000 to plan for the electrification of St. John's bus fleet.

The City of St. John's will develop a multi-phase strategy to transition its Metrobus transit system to a zero-emission fleet. The strategy will include a deployment plan for zero emission buses, a risk assessment, cost and savings analysis, and identifying infrastructure requirements.

In 2022, the City of St. John's officially committed to a target of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, aligning with Canada's targets set through the Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act. This project is a step forward towards meeting this objective, and builds on the Resilient St. John's Community Climate Plan.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"I commend St. John's for their commitment to reducing their carbon footprint. Everyone has a role to play in achieving net-zero by 2050. The Government of Canada continues its collaboration with provinces, municipalities, and Indigenous peoples all across Canada to ensure we collectively reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help address the current climate crisis."

Joanne Thompson, Member of Parliament for St. John's East, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"I thank our federal government and implementation partner CUTRIC, as this support is instrumental, and enables the City to detail our energy transition pathway for modernizing our public transit system. The City of St. John's is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and the electrification of Metrobus will help achieve this while reducing energy costs and improving our transit operations. This feasibility study is a critical first step towards achieving the city's target of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050."

Sheilagh O'Leary, Deputy Mayor of St. John's, on behalf of His Worship Danny Breen, Mayor of St. John's

"This is a critical step forward in plans to make healthier, more sustainable communities across the Atlantic. At CUTRIC, we're proudly enabling Canada's transition to a low-carbon future through informed, innovative and technology-driven solutions like electric public buses, and collaborating with forward thinking cities like the City of St. John's and their transit partner, Metrobus, will ensure this country is a net-zero jurisdiction sooner rather than later."

Josipa Petrunić, President & CEO, Canadian Urban Transit Research & Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC)

The Government of Canada is investing $160,000 for this project, and the City of St. John's is contributing $40,000 .

is investing for this project, and the is contributing . Launched in 2021, the $2.75B Zero Emission Transit Fund offers support to public transit and school bus operators across Canada who are electrifying their fleets.

Zero Emission Transit Fund offers support to public transit and school bus operators across who are electrifying their fleets. The Government of Canada is investing $10 million through the Zero Emission Transit Fund over five years to help transit bus operators to complete planning work and increase their level of readiness to transition to zero emission bus fleets.

is investing through the Zero Emission Transit Fund over five years to help transit bus operators to complete planning work and increase their level of readiness to transition to zero emission bus fleets. CUTRIC's mission is to support the commercialization of technologies through industry-led collaborative research, development, demonstration, and integration projects that bring innovative design to Canada's low-carbon smart mobility eco-system.

