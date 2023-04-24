SASKATOON, SK, April 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, His Worship Charlie Clark, Mayor of Saskatoon, and Josipa Petrunić, President and CEO of the Canadian Urban Transit Research & Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC), announced a joint investment of $420,000 to plan for the electrification of Saskatoon Transit's bus fleet.

With this funding, Saskatoon Transit will create a five-phase strategy that will review the costs, assess the risks and advantages, and identify the infrastructure and internal resources needed to transition to a low-carbon fleet. This plan will guide the City of Saskatoon's efforts to meet their goal of electrifying their entire fleet.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"The electrification of our transportation sector is one of the most impactful measures we can take to reduce our emissions and build a clean economy. This funding will allow Saskatoon Transit to plan for the successful electrification of their bus fleet, which will provide quieter, cleaner transit options to the city's residents. Our government will continue working with its partners in Saskatchewan and across the country to build public transit systems Canadians can rely on."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"This important funding will allow Saskatoon to take crucial steps towards modernizing and electrifying our bus fleet. The recent electric bus pilot project showed just some of the possible benefits that can be realized through rapidly evolving technology in the field of transportation. Moving people efficiently and reducing costs while also taking steps to meet targets from our Low Emissions Community Plan will help to ensure a modern and sustainable public transportation system for residents of Saskatoon."

His Worship Charlie Clark, Mayor of Saskatoon

"At CUTRIC, we know that sustainability is a continuous journey. We are committed to taking significant strides toward a net zero future, and our collaborative effort with the City of Saskatoon and Saskatoon Transit is a testament to that. This project is not just about modernizing fleets; it's about taking responsibility for the future of our communities and the health and well-being of our citizens. We're proud to be part of history in Saskatchewan."

Josipa Petrunić, President & CEO, Canadian Urban Transit Research & Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC)

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $336,000 for this project, and the City of Saskatoon is contributing $84,000 .

is investing for this project, and the is contributing . Launched in 2021, the $2.75B Zero Emission Transit Fund offers support to public transit and school bus operators across Canada who are electrifying their fleets.

Zero Emission Transit Fund offers support to public transit and school bus operators across who are electrifying their fleets. The Government of Canada is investing $10 million through the Zero Emission Transit Fund over five years to help transit bus operators to complete planning work and increase their level of readiness to transition to zero emission bus fleets.

is investing through the Zero Emission Transit Fund over five years to help transit bus operators to complete planning work and increase their level of readiness to transition to zero emission bus fleets. CUTRIC's mission is to support the commercialization of technologies through industry-led collaborative research, development, demonstration, and integration projects that bring innovative design to Canada's low-carbon smart mobility ecosystem.

low-carbon smart mobility ecosystem. This project aligns with Saskatoon's Low Emissions Community Plan , a long-term roadmap for the City to achieve its greenhouse gas reduction targets.

Associated links

Building Canada's public transit future: Healthy and sustainable modes of transportation for all

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/transit-transport/index-eng.html

Zero Emission Transit Fund

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/zero-emissions-trans-zero-emissions/index-eng.html

Canadian Urban Transit Research & Innovation Consortium

https://cutric-crituc.org/

Saskatoon Climate Action Plan – Progress Report 2021

https://www.saskatoon.ca/sites/default/files/documents/Climate%20Action%20Plan%202022-Nov7-digi.pdf

