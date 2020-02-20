The Government of Canada invests in protected areas in Prince Edward Island

CHARLOTTETOWN, Feb. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Protecting nature is vital to our health, well-being, and our efforts to combat climate change. That's why the Government of Canada is working closely with provinces, territories, Indigenous Peoples and others to double the amount of nature protected from coast to coast to coast.

Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, and PEI's Minister of Environment, Water and Climate Change, the Honourable Brad Trivers, announced that the Government of Canada is providing over $1.4 million to the Government of Prince Edward Island. These funds are being provided through the Target 1 Challenge component of the Canada Nature Fund.

This project will help conserve approximately 4,400 hectares of high-priority areas and habitats, including PEI's forests and wetlands, and will expand upon existing protected areas and establish new conserved areas in the province. Importantly, the project will protect PEI's old-growth forest and will have numerous benefits for species at risk including the common nighthawk, the Canada warbler, and the rusty blackbird.

Prince Edward Island and other partners including Ducks Unlimited Canada, Island Nature Trust, Nature Conservancy of Canada, and the Mi'kmaq Confederacy of PEI are contributing $3.4 million in cash or in-kind donations to this $4.8 million project.

Through the $500 million Canada Nature Fund, the Government of Canada supports the efforts of partners across the country to protect nature. Federal investments are matched by philanthropic foundations, corporations, not-for-profits, provinces, territories, and other partners, raising a total of $1 billion for conservation action in Canada.

Quotes

"Prince Edward Island and its partners are contributing to Canada's biodiversity by protecting and conserving PEI's natural heritage. The Government of Canada is proud to be a partner in this effort, which is an important step toward our targets of protecting a quarter of Canada's lands and a quarter of its oceans by 2025 and working toward 30 percent of each by 2030. Together, we will ensure a healthy, prosperous environment for generations to come."

– The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Islanders have a deep connection to the land, water, and forests. We need to work together to protect the habitats of our most vulnerable wildlife species."

– The Honourable Brad Trivers, Minister of Environment, Water and Climate Change

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is committed to doubling the amount of protected nature in our lands and waters across Canada .

is committed to doubling the amount of protected nature in our lands and waters across . Through Budget 2018, the Government invested a historic $1.3 billion to protect Canada's nature, including the establishment of new protected and conserved areas as well as new Indigenous protected and conserved areas.

to protect nature, including the establishment of new protected and conserved areas as well as new Indigenous protected and conserved areas. Globally, Canada has 20 percent of freshwater resources, 24 percent of wetlands, 25 percent of temperate rainforests, and 33 percent of remaining boreal forest.

has 20 percent of freshwater resources, 24 percent of wetlands, 25 percent of temperate rainforests, and 33 percent of remaining boreal forest. Canada also has almost one third of all land-based carbon storage: a vital element of action on climate change.

also has almost one third of all land-based carbon storage: a vital element of action on climate change. PEI is the most densely populated province in Canada , and it has the highest percentage of private land. These two factors combine to make land protection in PEI particularly challenging. This investment in the protection of 4,440 hectares on the island is impressive.

, and it has the highest percentage of private land. These two factors combine to make land protection in PEI particularly challenging. This investment in the protection of 4,440 hectares on the island is impressive. PEI's current protected area stands at 24,848 hectares (4.4 percent of the land base). The province is committed to meeting its stated target of protecting 7 percent of its land, by the end of 2020.

The Government of Canada has also invested in expanding PEI's protected and conserved areas through the Quick Start component of the Canada Nature Fund.

Associated links

