KAWARTHA LAKES, ON, July 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Ryan Turnbull, Member of Parliament for Whitby, and John Hagarty, Chair of the Kawartha Trans Canada Trail Association, announced a federal investment of more than $129,000 to improve the accessibility for the Omemee Trail in Kawartha Lakes.

Through this investment, the trail will be widened and paved to increase accessibility, signage will be installed for better wayfinding, and access gates will be repaired for easier entry. These upgrades will provide the community with a more convenient and safer access to the trail.

With its proximity to local schools, businesses, and services, the refurbished trail will give residents more options to use active transportation in their daily lives. Children will use it for travel to school, seniors will have an inviting and accessible space for outdoor activities, and youth will have an area for skateboarding and inline skating.

The investment announced today contributes to Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy by supporting the expansion of networks of pathways, bike lanes, trails and pedestrian bridges.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Public spaces where residents can gather and be active are the heart of any community. Investing in active transportation infrastructure provides more ways for Canadians to get safely around their communities while maintaining a healthy lifestyle. With more welcoming pathways, signage and access points, the Omemee Trail is sure to become a destination the whole community will enjoy."

Ryan Turnbull, Member of Parliament for Whitby, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"I am honoured to celebrate with you as we inaugurate this new paved trail right here in Omemee. This project is as a result of the vision and dedication of Al MacPherson, our Trail Volunteer/Executive Director who recently passed away. These improvements will ensure children, youth and seniors will have a safe and accessible space for their daily activities. This asset is now an integral part of this growing community. Our thanks to our funders who have made this trail enhancement possible. The ongoing support and partnership is much appreciated."

John Hagarty, Chair of the Kawartha Trans Canada Trail Association

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $129,997 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the Kawartha Trans Canada Trail Association and the Trans Canada Trail – National (Foundation) are contributing a combined $96,265.

is investing in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the Kawartha Trans Canada Trail Association and the Trans Canada Trail – National (Foundation) are contributing a combined . Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity, and includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

The Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy.

over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of National Active Transportation Strategy. Municipal governments, local and regional governments such as service districts, and Indigenous organizations are eligible recipients under the Active Transportation Fund. Provinces, territories, and not-for-profit organizations are also eligible in specific circumstances.

The Active Transportation Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community. Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive. Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, creating good middle-class jobs, growing the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing equity amongst vulnerable Canadians, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

is investing over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested over $24.8 billion in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options

Associated Links

Active Transportation Fund

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/index-eng.html

National Active Transportation Strategy

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/active-strat-actif-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Web: Infrastructure Canada

