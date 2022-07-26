PORT HAWKESBURY, NS, July 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Marine transportation is among the safest, cleanest, and most cost-effective ways to move goods. As we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, Canadians expect a safe, efficient, and effective marine system that keeps our supply chain strong, keeps our coastlines clean, and protects local ecosystems. That's why the Oceans Protection Plan—in partnership with Indigenous Peoples and coastal communities—is proactively ensuring Canada's world-leading marine safety system is stronger than ever.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, alongside Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton—Canso, announced over $384 million in funding to strengthen marine safety as part of the next phase of Canada's Oceans Protection Plan.

Since 2016, the Oceans Protection Plan has invested in solutions to strengthen our marine safety system. Today's funding builds on these efforts and expands on new areas, such as:

Enhancing Canada's marine emergency prevention, preparedness, and response, including to cover more types of marine pollution beyond oil spills.

marine emergency prevention, preparedness, and response, including to cover more types of marine pollution beyond oil spills. Applying new technologies and building new partnerships with Indigenous Peoples and local communities to make marine shipping more efficient and reduce negative impacts on marine ecosystems.

Investing in technologies that will accommodate increasing traffic of cargo and vessels moving through Canadian waters.

Ensuring the safe movement and navigation of large and small vessels to improve safety on the water, and limit risks to marine species.

Augmenting the capacity of the National Aerial Surveillance Program with a new hangar and accommodations unit in Iqaluit to strengthen surveillance of marine pollution in the Arctic region.

The Oceans Protection Plan is a Canadian success story. When Indigenous Peoples, industry, communities, academia, and government work together to protect our environment, grow our economy, and support good jobs across the country, we deliver real results. A renewed and expanded Oceans Protection Plan will keep our oceans and coasts healthy, advance reconciliation, and build a clean future for our children and grandchildren.

Quotes

"A strong marine safety system is one that adapts to our changing environment, economy, and society. As we continue our economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and thanks to the important work of the Oceans Protection Plan, I am confident that Canadians will benefit from a world-class marine safety system that gives them access to the goods and services they need daily, that protects our ecosystems, and connects them to the rest of the world."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"With the longest coastline in the world, Canada's waterways are an essential part of daily life. Canadians need to feel confident that critical shipping lanes will remain open and safe, and that they can depend on a strong marine safety system. Thanks to the renewal of the Oceans Protection Plan, Indigenous Peoples, coastal communities, and mariners can rest assured that help on the water will be available should it be needed."

The Honourable Joyce Murray

Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Canada has a strong marine safety system. In partnership with Indigenous partners and communities, we are making it even stronger. Safe and efficient marine transportation means a vibrant economy for today and a healthy marine ecosystem for the future generations of rural, coastal communities."

Mike Kelloway

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Our government is committed to protecting the health and safety of Canadians and the environment. This next phase of the Oceans Protection Plan will allow us to expand emergency preparedness, and strengthen partnerships with Indigenous and coastal communities to help protect our coasts and waterways. Our ability to prevent, plan for, and respond to a marine incident is critical for our marine ecosystems and to maintain a sustainable way of life for future generations."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Health

Quick facts

The funding announced today is part of the Government of Canada's Budget 2022 commitment to provide $2 billion over nine years to renew Canada's Oceans Protection Plan and expand its work into new areas.

Budget 2022 commitment to provide over nine years to renew Oceans Protection Plan and expand its work into new areas. Since its launch in 2016, over 50 initiatives have been implemented under the Oceans Protection Plan, including:

opening six Canadian Coast Guard stations in British Columbia and Newfoundland and Labrador , and a seasonal inshore rescue boat station in Nunavut , to improve our ability to respond to marine incidents;

significantly increasing emergency response capacity with the expansion of Indigenous-led Coast Guard Auxiliary units, emergency tow kits, new vessels, equipment, and training on all three coasts;



funding over 60 projects across Canada to restore coastal aquatic habitats that support species like salmon and the endangered Southern Resident killer whale;

funding 500 projects to remove and dispose of abandoned boats across Canada and making it illegal to abandon your boat in Canada's waters;

supporting 750 women, Indigenous Peoples, Inuit, and Northerners to graduate from specialized training to qualify for jobs in the marine industry;



modernizing Canada's Ship-source Oil Pollution Fund so that the polluter pays and making unlimited compensation available to those affected by an oil spill;

forming a bilateral agreement between Canada and 17 Pacific North Coast First Nations to advance collaborative oceans governance and management of British Columbia's North Coast; and

holding on average one session per day with Indigenous communities across Canada to plan, develop, or execute the Oceans Protection Plan priorities and actions.

