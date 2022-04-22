The Government of Canada invests in fish and wildlife habitat restoration in the Toronto waterfront

Today, on Earth Day, Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, alongside Paula Fletcher, Councillor for Ward 14 Toronto-Danforth, and member of the Executive Committee and Board of Directors for Toronto and Region Conservation Authority, celebrated progress made to restore fish and wildlife habitat in the Toronto and Region Area of Concern, with the support of $202,998 in funding under the Great Lakes Protection Initiative.

To date, three Common Tern nesting rafts have been constructed and deployed at Tommy Thompson Park and Toronto Islands, and a custom beaver baffle was designed to mitigate damming activity. As part of this project, the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority project will also monitor the fish community, protect turtle nests, manage phragmites (an invasive species) and promote community engagement. This work will further advance restoration efforts in the Toronto and Region Area of Concern.

This project is one of 32 projects totalling $3.1 million over three years, under the Great Lakes Protection Initiative announced by the Minister of Environment and Climate Change in December 2021. These projects will advance priorities in the Great Lakes, such as restoring Areas of Concern, preventing toxic and nuisance algae, and enhancing engagement with Indigenous Peoples and the public.

"As we celebrate Earth Day, we reiterate the Government of Canada's commitment to protect the Great Lakes, including by advancing efforts to restore water quality and ecosystem health in the Toronto and Region Area of Concern, so that generations to come can continue to enjoy these resources. By supporting local initiatives, we continue to make progress and deliver on Canada's commitments under the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement."

– Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change

The Great Lakes account for almost 20% of the world's surface freshwater.

Project funding for 2021-2022 is supported by the Great Lakes Protection Initiative, which includes the Government of Canada's investment of $44.84 million over five years in the Great Lakes Protection Initiative, part of the $70.6 million in funding allocated for freshwater protection in Budget 2017.

funds projects at the local level to restore water quality and ecosystem health in the basin's most degraded sites, known as Areas of Concern. Since 1989, Environment and Climate Change Canada has funded over 1250 restoration projects to address Areas of Concern, completed in collaboration with community partners.

