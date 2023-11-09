Minister Petitpas Taylor highlights support provided through the Veteran and Family Well-being Fund

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting the mental health and well-being of Veterans.

Today, as part of Veterans' Week 2023, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence and the Honourable Rob Oliphant, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament for Don Valley West visited the Sunnybrook Foundation to hear about how funding through the Veteran and Family Well-being Fund (VFWF) will make a difference to Veterans.

In 1946 – 75 years ago – Sunnybrook opened its doors as the largest centre for Veteran's health, providing patients with the finest modern medicine had to offer. Still today, the dedicated staff at Sunnybrook work to provide Veterans with the highest quality care.

Through the VFWF, the Government of Canada will support ongoing work at the Harquail Centre for Neuromodulation with an investment of $500,000, building on a previous investment of $1.25 million.

The Centre works to improve the mental health and PTSD outcomes for Veterans through neuromodulation. Sunnybrook Foundation's two-year project aims to expand neuromodulation interventions to a broader network of Veterans with PTSD, anxiety, addiction and depression.

This funding is part of VAC's commitment to ensure that Veterans have access to mental health resources, services and training programs tailored to their specific needs.

"Sunnybrook has a history of providing exceptional care for Veterans. As they celebrate their 75th anniversary, I was happy to visit them today to highlight how government funding will support their neuromodulation work to improve the mental health and well-being of Veterans."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"Sunnybrook Veterans Centre is Canada's largest care residence for Veterans, located at the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre - the beating heart of Don Valley West. The funding announced today represents our government's unwavering commitment to Veterans. We are fortunate to have such dedicated staff at the Sunnybrook Foundation and commend the work they do on behalf of Veterans."

The Honourable Robert Oliphant, Parliamentary Secretary to Minister of Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament for Don Valley West

"The Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund has supported a number of projects that have directly impacted the quality of life of Veterans residing at the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre. We are thrilled to be awarded this funding again this year, which will enable us to expand world-first brain care interventions to individuals suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, addiction and depression."

Dr. Andy Smith, President & CEO, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre

The VFWF was launched by VAC in 2018. It provides grants and contributions to conduct research and implement initiatives and projects that support the well-being of Veterans and their families. Between 2018 and 2023, the VFWF has awarded $42.6M in funding to 77 organizations, for 123 initiatives.

in funding to 77 organizations, for 123 initiatives. In 2018, the Government of Canada announced an investment of $1.25 million to support the work at the Harquail Centre for Neuromodulation.

announced an investment of to support the work at the Harquail Centre for Neuromodulation. On 24 May 2023 , the Government of Canada announced that 21 projects have been approved for funding from the Veteran and Family Well-being Fund, totaling $6M over three years.

, the Government of announced that 21 projects have been approved for funding from the Veteran and Family Well-being Fund, totaling over three years. These projects help Veterans in a wide variety of ways, including addressing homelessness, retraining, employment, mental health, and research, along with supporting women, Indigenous and 2SLGBTQI+ Veterans, and their families.

Sunnybrook Foundation is the largest Veterans' care facility in Canada and offers long term and complex hospital care to over 300 Veterans. They help in improving the mental health and PTSD outcomes for Veterans through neuromodulation.

and offers long term and complex hospital care to over 300 Veterans. They help in improving the mental health and PTSD outcomes for Veterans through neuromodulation. Neuromodulation is a rapidly evolving field that uses innovative technologies to influence brain circuitry.

Throughout Veterans' Week, explore the stories of those who have served our country and reflect on their contributions, courage and sacrifices. Join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #CanadaRemembers, or visit veterans.gc.ca/CanadaRemembers to learn more.

