Member of Parliament Yasir Naqvi announces funding for arts and culture organizations in Ottawa

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada's artists, creators and cultural entrepreneurs are at the heart of our creative economy and strengthen our local communities.

Today, Yasir Naqvi, Member of Parliament (Ottawa Centre), announced funding of $530,000 for three performing arts and festival organizations in the Ottawa region. He made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages.

This funding, provided through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund (CAPF), will support Folk Canada, the Ottawa Children's Festival and the Ottawa Jazz Festival. The CAPF program provides financial assistance to organizations that professionally present arts festivals or performing arts series (arts presenters) and organizations that offer support to arts presenters.

Folk Canada, the country's largest organization devoted to the folk, roots and traditional music community, will receive $100,000 to support the Folk Canada Conference, a festival retreat, peer sessions and year-round professional development seminars.

The Ottawa Children's Festival will receive $130,000 to present a multi-day festival for children, providing creative, safe spaces where children can deepen their understanding of themselves, their perspectives and their world around them.

The Ottawa Jazz Festival will receive $300,000 over two years to continue its annual ten-day celebration of musical creativity and diversity, showcasing artists from a variety of backgrounds and communities.

The Government of Canada is also proud to commit ongoing support to arts and culture, as announced in Budget 2025, with significant investments over three years including $46.5 million for the Canada Arts Presentation Fund.

Quotes

"Festivals bring people together to celebrate creativity and strengthen our cultural identity. They boost local economies and celebrate the best of Canadian talent. That's why our government is proud to be a supporter, through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund, of these community festivals so that all may enjoy a variety of professional artistic experiences and celebrate and discover what makes us Canadian."

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"Culture is experienced locally, in our towns, neighbourhoods and public spaces. It's where we gather to enjoy the diverse talents of Canadians. This funding will ensure that these festivals continue to enliven our community and region by bringing people together to enjoy music and entertainment for all."

--Yasir Naqvi, Member of Parliament (Ottawa Centre)

"The Canada Arts Presentation Fund provides essential support to the live music sector. Its investment in Folk Canada strengthens our capacity to work with folk festivals and presenters throughout the country, supporting diverse artistic presentation, professional development, training and long-term sustainability within our live performance community. Most notably it has helped us to continue to provide ongoing services to our members such as our annual festivals gathering, year-round support calls and workshops for event organizers, and our developing presenters program."

-- Rosalyn Dennett, Executive Director, Folk Canada

"The Department of Canadian Heritage has been a foundational partner for the Ottawa Children's Festival, making it possible for us to present exceptional, professional artistic experiences to tens of thousands of children, educators and families--often across generations. We are very grateful to the Department of Canadian Heritage and its dedicated staff for their longstanding commitment to arts access and community vitality."

--Catherine O'Grady, Artistic Producer, Ottawa Children's Festival

"The Ottawa Jazz Festival is deeply grateful to Canadian Heritage and the Canada Arts Presentation Fund for their continued support. The multi-year investment provides essential stability and allows us to present world-class Canadian and international artists, support emerging talent, and deliver meaningful cultural experiences in the heart of Canada's capital. CAPF funding plays a vital role in ensuring the Festival remains accessible, innovative, and a strong contributor to Ottawa's cultural life, tourism economy and national arts ecosystem."

--Petr Cancura, Executive Director, Ottawa Jazz Festival

Quick Facts

Folk Canada is the country's largest organization devoted to the folk, roots and traditional music community.

The Ottawa Children's Festival has been celebrating live performing arts for children since 1985. It presents high-quality theatre, dance and music from around the world, enriching school curriculums and promoting the arts as vital to education. The festival welcomes schools, families and community groups, offering performances and educational activities.

The Ottawa Jazz Festival exists to advance the appreciation and knowledge of all music, in particular jazz, by programming music that richly underscores the continuing creativity and diversity of the artists and the music itself.

The Canada Arts Presentation Fund provides financial assistance to organizations that professionally present arts festivals or performing arts series (arts presenters) and organizations that offer support to arts presenters. Through the CAPF, Canadians have access to a variety of professional artistic experiences in their communities. Each year, the CAPF supports approximately 800 professional arts festivals and performing arts series, as well as other activities related to arts presentation, in more than 270 cities or communities across Canada.

