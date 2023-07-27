PEMBERTON, BC, July 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country, Russell Mack, Squamish-Lillooet Regional District Electoral Area C Director, and His Worship Mike Richman, Mayor of Pemberton, announced a federal investment of more than $418,000 to extend the Friendship Trail in Pemberton.

Through this investment, approximately 0.75 kilometre of trail will be constructed to connect the Friendship Trail to Pemberton Farm Road East. This trail will be an important part of the 7.2 kilometres non-motorized Friendship Trail, which is expected to be fully completed by 2024. The project results from a collaboration between the Village of Pemberton, Líl̓wat Nation, and Squamish-Lillooet Regional District. It plays a crucial role in connecting the larger Sea to Sky Trail project, a 180 kilometres multi-use trail that links Squamish to the community of D'Arcy.

The Friendship Trail offers a safe and designated pathway for residents, including Mount Currie community members from the Líl̓wat Nation, as well as children and families. The trail enables residents to easily access schools, workplaces, and other essential services using active transportation. Additionally, the trail provides an opportunity for visitors to engage in outdoor activities, explore the valley, and discover local businesses, events, and tourism offerings along the route.

The investment announced today contributes to Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy by supporting the expansion of networks of pathways, bike lanes, trails and pedestrian bridges.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Active transportation infrastructure builds better-connected communities by providing options for healthier, more accessible and greener transportation. The Village of Pemberton to Líl̓wat Nation Friendship Trail takes this a step further by breaking down barriers in between the communities of Pemberton and Mount Currie. Our government is pleased to be a partner with the SLRD and the Village of Pemberton to make this project a reality. Active transportation projects like this move us closer to our net-zero emissions goals, while providing safe and inviting options for the community to walk, bike, run, and skate for work and play."

Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Friendship Trail is a lasting legacy for the Pemberton Valley and surrounding communities. Not only is it an important link in the trail network, but it also connects our communities. The Squamish-Lillooet Regional District is proud of the ongoing collaboration on this project, and is grateful to the federal government for this contribution."

Russell Mack, Squamish-Lillooet Regional District Electoral Area C Director

"The village of Pemberton greatly appreciates the support for Pemberton Farm Road East Connector. This new connection will fill a vital gap in ensuring residents can travel safely between town and our growing recreation site. This type of infrastructure helps us meet our objectives to expand opportunities for multimodal transportation and with the non-motorized use, supports our climate change goals. Thank you to the Government of Canada for helping to bring this important project to our community."

His Worship Mike Richman, Mayor of Pemberton

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $418,200 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund. The Village of Pemberton is contributing $186,800 and the Squamish Lillooet Reginal District is contributing $92,000 .

is investing in this project through the Active Transportation Fund. The Village of Pemberton is contributing and the Squamish Lillooet Reginal District is contributing . Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity, and includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

The Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy.

over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of National Active Transportation Strategy. Municipal governments, local and regional governments such as service districts, and Indigenous organizations are eligible recipients under the Active Transportation Fund. Provinces, territories, and not-for-profit organizations are also eligible.

The Active Transportation Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community. Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive. Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, creating good middle-class jobs, growing the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing equity amongst vulnerable Canadians, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over eight years, starting in 2021, in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

is investing over eight years, starting in 2021, in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested over $24.8 billion in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options.

has invested over in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options. Federal funding is conditional on the signing of funding/contribution agreements.

Associated Links

Active Transportation Fund

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/index-eng.html

National Active Transportation Strategy

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/active-strat-actif-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Federal infrastructure investments in British Columbia

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-bc-eng.html

