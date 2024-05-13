QUÉBEC CITY, May 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Supporting people in Canada to be physically active is important to help prevent chronic disease and improve overall physical and mental health. Physical activity helps people to live longer, healthier, more productive and happier lives.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity and the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, announced an investment of $301,918 through the Healthy Canadians and Communities Fund to Nature Québec for its project entitled Des ruelles vertes ET ACTIVES.

Nature Québec will use alleys in Québec City to help promote physical activity, active transportation and free play. The project includes support for community members to create green and active alleys by providing their expertise in design, planning, logistics and implementation. The organization will also create and coordinate a community of green and active streets in Québec City, which will serve as an exchange network for the organization of sport and socio-cultural activities.

The Nature Québec project will support those living on low incomes, including families with young children, seniors, people living alone and newcomers to Canada. The project is also geared toward engaging those who are at greater risk of developing a chronic disease, to help them create opportunities to lead healthier lives.

"We are committed to working alongside community partners like Nature Québec to help everyone achieve their optimal health. With this new investment, Nature Québec will be able to build on successes from its previous work to further create living environments that support physical activity, in the neighbourhoods they already frequent and enjoy."

The Public Health Agency of Canada's Healthy Canadians and Communities Fund supports projects that promote better health and aim to lower the risk of chronic disease by tackling common modifiable risk factors, namely unhealthy eating, tobacco use and physical inactivity.

