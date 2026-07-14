Statement by Prime Minister Carney on the passing of the Honourable John Hamm

OTTAWA, ON, July 14, 2026 /CNW/ - "Today, I join Canadians in mourning the loss of the Honourable John Hamm, a dedicated public servant and staunch advocate for Nova Scotia.

Before becoming the province's 25th Premier, Dr. Hamm spent more than 30 years caring for Nova Scotians as a family doctor. It was his strong leadership at Aberdeen Hospital and the Nova Scotia Medical Society that inspired Nova Scotians to encourage him to run for office.

As the Member of the Legislative Assembly for Pictou Centre and as Premier, Dr. Hamm was known for his commitment to Nova Scotia. He believed in outcomes over politics, and fought relentlessly to secure a stronger, more prosperous future for the province. He renegotiated the Atlantic Accord, securing a greater share of offshore energy revenues for Nova Scotia. In 2002, he delivered the province's first balanced budget in 40 years – restoring the province's fiscal stability and investing millions in health care and the Nova Scotia Community College.

After leaving politics, Dr. Hamm continued to serve in his community. His contributions were recognised with numerous honours, including being named as an Officer of the Order of Canada.

I offer my condolences to Dr. Hamm's family, friends, colleagues, and Nova Scotians on their loss."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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