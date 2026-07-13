Government of Canada invests in skills training for youth and persons with disabilities

DRUMHELLER, AB, July 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada's economy is strongest when everyone has the opportunity to fully participate. Yet, many people still face barriers that prevent them from building careers and contributing their skills to the workforce.

To build a stronger, barrier-free Canada, the Government of Canada invests in range of programs that create job and training opportunities to ensure every person has the chance to contribute their talents and thrive.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario highlighted federal investments to MH Enterprises to help provide personalized supports to people who face barriers to employment.

Through Employment and Social Development Canada's Youth Employment and Skills Strategy (YESS) Program, MH Enterprises is receiving more than $1 million to help 76 young people facing barriers to workforce participation gain the skills, experience and support they need to succeed in the labour market.

The organization is also receiving $1.6 million through the Opportunities Fund for Persons with Disabilities to provide employment training and supports to 97 persons with disabilities, helping more individuals in building pathways to meaningful employment.

By investing in local organizations, the Government of Canada is helping ensure that more people facing employment barriers can access the opportunities they need to reach their full potential.

Quotes

"Talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not always equally accessible. These investments will help more young people and persons with disabilities in Alberta get the training and support they need to participate in the workforce. When people can build on their strengths and reach their full potential, our communities and our economy are stronger. Together, we are building a Canada where no one is left behind."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"Strong communities are built when everyone has the opportunity to succeed. By investing in organizations like MH Enterprises, we're helping young people facing barriers and persons with disabilities gain the skills, experience, and support they need to find meaningful employment. These investments strengthen our workforce, support local employers, and help build a more inclusive economy where everyone has the opportunity to thrive."

– The Honourable Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South

Quick facts

Employment and Social Development Canada's Opportunities Fund and YESS Program provide funding to organizations to deliver a range of activities that help persons with disabilities and young people overcome barriers to employment. Both programs support a flexible approach that offers tailored services to ensure individuals can gain the skills and experience they need to find and keep good-quality jobs. Supports can include mentorship, coaching, training, wraparound services (such as dependent care support or mental health counselling), paid work placements, and other supports.

The YESS Program is investing more than $632 million for the period of 2024 to 2028 to help at least 20,000 young people overcome employment barriers and secure meaningful, lasting jobs.

An evaluation of the YESS Program found that 76% of participants who received skills training and employment supports were still employed the following year. In addition, two years post-program, these participants had an average $9,400 increase in wages compared to their wages pre-program.

In 2022, to support the implementation of the Government of Canada's Employment Strategy for Canadians with Disabilities, the Opportunities Fund received $272.6 million in additional funding over five years to support approximately 115 regional and national projects.

An evaluation of the Opportunities Fund found that every $1 invested by the program yields $1.31 in return, illustrating that the program's benefits outweigh the costs.

Through the 2026 Spring Economic Update, annual funding for the Opportunities Fund has been stabilized at $105 million starting in 2027–28 to support its continued delivery and objective of closing the employment gap between persons with disabilities and those without by 2040.

Associated links

Youth Employment and Skills Strategy Program

Opportunities Fund for Persons with Disabilities

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SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Jennifer Kozelj, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]