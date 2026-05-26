SAINTE-ANNE-DES-MONTS, QC, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Building a strong Canada starts with investing in the modern and reliable infrastructure that makes it possible to increase housing supply and create resilient communities.

On the occasion of the groundbreaking ceremony for the future St. Lawrence Shark Pavilion, officially marking the start of construction on this major project dedicated to the discovery and promotion of sharks, which are becoming increasingly common in the St. Lawrence, the federal government is announcing that it is increasing its funding for this project by $700,000, bringing the total federal contribution from $3.1 million to $3.8 million. This Exploramer Museum's project will help boost tourism and the economy of the Gaspé Peninsula, while also enriching the scientific, educational, and tourism offerings of Eastern Canada.

The Shark Pavilion is an example of the projects our government is committed to supporting as part of Budget 2025. Thanks to the new Build Communities Strong Fund -- a $51-billion investment over ten years -- we will strengthen local infrastructure, support regional growth, and build a stronger Canada from coast to coast.

The St. Lawrence Shark Pavilion will offer an immersive and interactive experience, allowing the public to better understand these fascinating species, their essential role in marine ecosystems, and the challenges related to their conservation.

In addition to $3.8 million in federal funding, the Shark Pavilion is also funded by the Government of Quebec, the Haute-Gaspésie RCM, the City of Sainte-Anne-des-Monts, and the Desjardins Grand Mouvement Fund, as well as the Molson Family Foundation, the Hewitt Foundation, the Wildlife Foundation, Tourisme Gaspésie, and Telus.

Exploramer will also invest just over $3 million in this project.

Construction will continue over the coming months, with a view to opening in the summer of 2027.

The Build Communities Strong Fund is a cornerstone of the Government of Canada's plan to build the infrastructure needed to build Canada strong – today and for generations to come.

Quotes

"The St. Lawrence Shark Pavilion will be much more than just a new facility for Exploramer, it will become a hub for discovery, learning, and outreach for the entire Haute-Gaspésie region. By supporting this project, our government is investing in science education, regional tourism, and the economic vitality of our rural communities. This pavilion will allow young people and families to better understand the richness of the St. Lawrence, while generating tangible benefits for the region. I am proud that our government is contributing to the realization of such a promising project for Sainte-Anne-des-Monts and for the future of the Haute-Gaspésie."

Caroline Desrochers, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Member of Parliament for Trois-Rivières

"For our government, this project has been a priority from the very beginning, and we made that clear by including it in Budget 2025. This investment will make a real difference for the recreational and tourism sector in the Haute-Gaspésie region, while showcasing the exceptional richness of our marine environment. I would like to congratulate the entire Exploramer team as well as the many partners who helped make this project a reality. The future St. Lawrence Shark Pavilion will be a valuable addition for families, young people, and visitors to the region."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice--Champlain

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $3.8 million in this project through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund.

Starting in 2026-27, the Build Communities Strong Fund will deliver funding through three major streams: A Provincial and Territorial stream, which provides $17.2 billion over 10 years, including $5 billion in health infrastructure funding over three years; A Direct Delivery stream, which provides $6 billion over 10 years; and, A Community stream (formerly the Canada Community-Building Fund), which provides $27.8 billion over 10 years and, indexed at 2% to deliver $3 billion per year ongoing.

The Build Communities Strong Fund will be a force multiplier in infrastructure – with funding that will be matched by nearly $17 billion from provinces, and additional billions leveraged through municipal and territorial partnerships as well as private capital. The fund will also boost Canada's GDP by $95 billion over the next decade.

Under the Direct Delivery stream, at least 10% of the funding will go towards investments in Indigenous communities.

Eligible project proponents under the Direct Delivery stream can find more information on how to send their initial expression of interest for shovel-ready projects on the Build Communities Strong Fund webpage. Project funding is subject to the signing of a contribution agreement between the Government of Canada and the recipient. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling requirements, including those related to consultation with Indigenous peoples and environmental assessment obligations. In accordance with the Act respecting the Ministère du Conseil exécutif, projects approved in Quebec must receive authorization from the Conseil exécutif before an agreement can be entered into with municipalities. Federal funding can be provided only after this authorization is granted.



Associated Links

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Mohammad Hussain, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]