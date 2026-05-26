OTTAWA, ON, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, announced the appointment of Naama Blonder to Waterfront Toronto's Board of Directors.

Ms. Blonder is a registered architect, urban planner and designer focused on advancing inclusive, sustainable, and livable communities in rapidly growing cities. She brings extensive expertise in city planning, housing policy and urban development. Her forward-looking leadership will support Waterfront Toronto as the organization advances affordable housing delivery at Ookwemin Minising and Quayside, alongside progress on Waterfront East Transit, creating vibrant, connected and resilient communities along Toronto's waterfront.

Ms. Blonder was selected following an open, transparent and merit-based selection process designed to attract highly qualified candidates with diverse expertise and leadership experience.

Quotes

"I am pleased to announce Ms. Blonder's appointment. Her expertise in urban planning, housing and sustainable city-building will be a tremendous asset to Waterfront Toronto's Board of Directors. Her leadership and innovative approach to creating inclusive and vibrant communities will help support the next phase of waterfront revitalization."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

Quick facts

Waterfront Toronto was established in 2001 by the three orders of government (Canada, Province of Ontario and City of Toronto) to oversee, lead and deliver the renewal and revitalization of Toronto's waterfront.

Waterfront Toronto is mandated to transform 800 hectares of brownfield lands along the city's waterfront into beautiful, accessible, sustainable mixed-use communities and dynamic public spaces – making it one of the largest infrastructure projects in North America.

The Board of Directors is composed of 13 members; four appointed by the Government of Canada, four by the Province of Ontario, four by the City of Toronto, and a Chair that is jointly appointed by the three orders of government.

The Board is responsible for the corporation's ongoing governance and supervision of its business operations, forward planning, strategic direction, and investment decisions.

Related products

Associated links

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Mohammad Hussain, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]