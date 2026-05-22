MARY'S HARBOUR, NL, May 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Mary's Harbour's Lodge Bay Road will have a stretch of water and sewer lines installed after a joint investment of over $1.5 million from the federal, provincial and municipal governments.

This project will add over 300 metres of new sewer and water lines along Lodge Bay Road. The new water and wastewater infrastructure will allow for the construction of six additional housing units connected to the municipal water system.

These types of important infrastructure projects support the Government of Canada's goal to address the housing crisis, and complement the work of Build Canada Homes, a new federal agency that will build affordable homes, support builders with financing, and encourage better building methods.

Together, we will make housing more affordable by unleashing the power of public-private cooperation, catalysing a modern housing industry, and creating new careers in the skilled trades.

Quotes

"By partnering with Newfoundland and Labrador, we're delivering infrastructure upgrades and future housing opportunities in Labrador. The water and sewer line extensions on Lodge Bay Road will open the door to more housing construction and allow for sustainable population growth in Mary's Harbour."

Philip Earle, Member of Parliament for Labrador

"Every time we invest in municipal infrastructure projects, we are investing in the people who rely on them, many of whom are in rural areas of our province. I am pleased that these additional water and sewer lines in Mary's Harbour will allow for the construction of new homes in the town."

The Honourable Barry Petten, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"The Town of Mary's Harbour is very appreciative of this investment through Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada. This project represents a strong partnership between the Federal, Provincial, and Municipal Governments, working together to strengthen infrastructure and improve quality of life for our residents. This funding will help support the long-term growth and sustainability of our community, while ensuring that Mary's Harbour remains a great place to live, work, and raise a family."

His Worship Alton Rumbolt, Mayor of Mary's Harbour

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $781,538 in this project through the Provincial and Territorial Agreement stream of the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF). The provincial government is investing $625,230 in this project, while the Town of Mary's Harbour is contributing $156,308.

Part of Budget 2024, CHIF is investing up to $6 billion for the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across Canada.

CHIF is designed to help communities build the infrastructure necessary to support more homes and increase housing density. The funding can be used for projects that improve drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater systems, as well as initiatives that preserve existing capacity, enhance system reliability, or implement waste diversion measures to reduce landfill use.

A share of CHIF is allocated to support long-term provincial and territorial priorities. Provinces and territories must finalize an agreement with the Government of Canada and commit to key housing-enabling conditions to receive funding. Funding for those provinces and territories that do not conclude an agreement will be transferred to the direct delivery stream of CHIF.

Funding through the direct delivery stream of CHIF is supporting important infrastructure projects in municipalities and Indigenous communities. The intake for this stream is now closed.

Launched on September 14, 2025, Build Canada Homes is Canada's new federal agency, with the mandate to scale up the supply of affordable housing. By leveraging public land, flexible financial tools, and modern methods of construction, the agency is catalysing a more productive and innovative homebuilding industry.

Budget 2025 provided Build Canada Homes with an initial capitalisation of $13 billion to unlock stalled projects, attract private and philanthropic investment, and scale up innovative construction methods that reduce costs and accelerate delivery.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous peoples and environmental assessment obligations.

Associated Links

Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund

Build Canada Homes

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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Mohammad Hussain, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Janelle Simms, Transportation and Infrastructure, 709-729-1758, 709-327-6152, [email protected]