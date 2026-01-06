GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Parks Canada is a recognized leader in conservation, protecting national parks and marine conservation areas and supporting the recovery of species at risk in Canada. Parks Canada also collaborates with international partners to advance conservation and biodiversity goals.

Today, the Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, Pedro Álvarez Icaza Longoria, National Commissioner for Natural Protected Areas, and Alicia Bárcena Ibarra, Secretary of Environment and Natural Resources signed a renewed Memorandum of Understanding between Parks Canada and Mexico's National Commission for Natural Protected Areas (CONANP). This renewed MOU supports the Environment and Sustainability pillar of the Canada-Mexico Action Plan 2025-2028, launched by Prime Minister Mark Carney and President Claudia Sheinbaum. It strengthens long standing cooperation between both countries and complements broader international agreements.

Under this renewed MOU, Parks Canada and CONANP agencies will continue advancing shared priorities, such as climate change adaptation, nature-based solutions for climate change, coastal and marine protected areas management, environment awareness-raising, and Indigenous engagement in protected areas stewardship.

Building on the 2019-2024 agreement, this renewed collaboration will deepen bilateral cooperation through coordinated efforts, shared research and exchange of best practices. Together, both agencies will advance international commitments to conserve biodiversity, protect ecosystems and their services, and address climate change through effective protected areas management.

"Canada and Mexico hold deep responsibility to protect the natural heritage that sustains communities and our planet. Renewing this agreement with CONANP strengthens our collaboration and accelerates concrete action on climate change and biodiversity. Through Parks Canada's leadership in conservation science, Indigenous partnerships, and protected area management, this renewed partnership brings our agencies even closer. Together, we are advancing nature-based solutions, strengthening protected areas, and ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come."

The Honourable Julie Dabrusin

Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

"Renewing this agreement with CONANP deepens our partnership and strengthens our shared commitment to protecting nature. Together, our agencies are driving actions to conserve biodiversity, adapt to climate change, and advance nature-based solutions. By collaborating and sharing expertise, Parks Canada and CONANP are helping ensure that future generations inherit healthy ecosystems and meaningful opportunities to connect with nature."

Ron Hallman

President & Chief Executive Officer

Parks Canada

"The renewal of this Memorandum of Understanding with Parks Canada represents a decisive step to strengthen bilateral cooperation in environmental matters. This agreement allows us to advance shared priorities such as climate change adaptation, sustainable management of our protected areas, and the active participation of Indigenous peoples in their administration. With this, Mexico and Canada reaffirm their commitment to work together in protecting biodiversity and in building nature-based solutions, in line with international commitments and the Canada–Mexico Action Plan 2025–2028. The urgency of this effort lies in ensuring that future generations inherit healthy and resilient ecosystems, capable of sustaining life and the well-being of our communities."

Pedro Álvarez Icaza Longoria

National Commissioner for Natural Protected Areas of Mexico

Quick Facts

The original five-year MOU agreement was signed and finalized in October 2019.

Parks Canada administered sites are at the heart of our national identity. They connect us through powerful stories and breathtaking landscapes, fostering a shared attachment to the places that have shaped who we are as Canadians.

With 171 National Historic Sites, 48 National Parks, 5 National Marine Conservation Areas and one National Urban Park, Parks Canada's vast reach provides services in over 200 locations across Canada, in every province and territory, rural, urban and northern.

Parks Canada's natural landscapes provide clean air, fresh drinking water, biodiversity, and climate resilience. Keeping carbon stored in Parks Canada sites results in ~$1.4 trillion of avoided damages to the Canadian economy.

