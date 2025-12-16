Investments will decrease the use of fossil fuels on the island by more than 50 percent

HALIFAX, NS, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is investing $5.1 million in greening operations at Sable Island National Park Reserve. The funding will support projects that reduce electrical energy consumption in key buildings and upgrade the island's power generation system to a sustainable micro-grid. These changes will decrease the use of fossil fuels on the island by more than 50 percent. The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab and Member of Parliament Shannon Miedema made the announcement today on behalf of the Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature.

Left Image: Aerial image of Sable Island NPR and Main Station, where most island operations take place. Main Station will see reduced energy consumption in key buildings and the installation of a sustainable micro-grid generation system to lower greenhouse gas emissions by a minimum of 50%. Credit: Parks Canada Right Image: Artist rendering showcasing the sustainable micro-grid’s solar array near Main Station, Sable Island National Park Reserve. Credit: EastPoint Engineering Ltd. (CNW Group/Parks Canada (HQ))

Parks Canada is responsible for protecting nationally significant examples of natural and cultural heritage and sharing the stories of these treasured places. Sable Island is an island of dynamic rolling sand dunes and is home to a wild horse population, the world's largest breeding colony of grey seals, and other unique species. Sable Island National Park Reserve is committed to innovation and ingenuity in using green technology to ensure an efficient operation in a remote environment.

Funded from both Parks Canada's infrastructure investment program and the Government of Canada's Greening Government Fund, this upgrade demonstrates environmental leadership, and will serve as a model for other remote, off-grid locations administered by Parks Canada and other federal departments throughout the country.

This is not the first Parks Canada administered place in Nova Scotia to benefit from the Greening Government Fund. In 2022, a centralized 100-kilowatt photovoltaic array was installed to generate solar electricity and offset camper electrical use at Jeremy's Bay Campground in Kejimkujik National Park and National Historic Site. Since its installation, the array has generated approximately 445 megawatt-hours of clean, renewable energy--reducing carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 443 tonnes.

By reducing energy costs, Sable Island National Park Reserve can focus its resources on its mandate to protect the island's exceptional natural and cultural heritage for present and future generations.

These investments contribute to the government's goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and achieving net-zero operations by 2050.

Quotes

"Sable Island National Park Reserve's sustainable micro-grid project supports the Government of Canada's Greening Government Strategy. The system's unique design showcases Parks Canada innovation and leadership in actively responding to climate change and reducing greenhouse gas emissions in federal operations."

The Honourable Julie Dabrusin

Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and nature

"Nova Scotians have a deep connection to Sable Island, and this project reflects our shared commitment to protecting its unique environment. By reducing fossil fuel use by more than half, the sustainable micro-grid demonstrates how innovation can thrive even in remote locations. This project is a model for how we can achieve our climate goals while safeguarding the natural and cultural heritage that defines our province and country."

The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"Sable Island's sustainable micro-grid project will decrease greenhouse gas emissions on the island by more than 50 percent. This is an excellent example of the Greening Government Fund at work, and another great step towards transitioning to net-zero carbon emissions in all Government of Canada operations."

The Honourable Shafqat Ali

President of the Treasury Board

"The Government of Canada is committed to greening its operations. The sustainable micro-grid project at Sable Island National Park Reserve, one of Canada's furthest offshore islands, not only supports Canada's transition to a cleaner economy but also stands as a powerful model of sustainable energy solutions for other remote locations - both within Canada and abroad."

Shannon Miedema

Member of Parliament

Quick Facts

Sable Island National Park Reserve was established in 2013 as Canada's 43 rd national park. Parks Canada is responsible for protecting and presenting nationally significant examples of natural and cultural heritage.

national park. Parks Canada is responsible for protecting and presenting nationally significant examples of natural and cultural heritage. Located in the Atlantic Ocean, Sable Island is one of Canada's furthest offshore islands, with a rich human history stretching back to the 1500s, including shipwrecks, life-saving stations, and over a hundred years of weather monitoring.

The Island's unique ecology includes wild horses, the world's largest breeding colony of grey seals, over 300 species of birds as well as the only known breeding location in the world for the Ipswich sparrow, and species of rare moths and other insects found nowhere else on the planet.

The sustainable micro-grid system consists of solar panels, a battery bank, and two variable speed generators that respond in real time to changes in energy needs. Construction began in September 2025 and is expected to be completed by spring 2026.

The Government of Canada is committed to transitioning to net-zero carbon emissions and climate-resilient operations, as well as reducing environmental impacts on waste, water, and biodiversity.

The Greening Government Fund is an important part of Canada's climate plan, helping Canada to meet and exceed its 2030 Paris Agreement target. The Fund promotes and shares innovative approaches to reducing greenhouse gases (GHGs) and provides project funding to federal government departments and agencies to reduce GHG emissions in their operations.

is an important part of Canada's climate plan, helping Canada to meet and exceed its 2030 Paris Agreement target. The Fund promotes and shares innovative approaches to reducing greenhouse gases (GHGs) and provides project funding to federal government departments and agencies to reduce GHG emissions in their operations. Since 2015, federal infrastructure investments have enabled Parks Canada to improve the condition of approximately 5,000 assets across the country. These upgrades help ensure public safety, quality and reliability in visitor offers, incorporate green technologies and climate resiliency, while connecting Canadians with nature and history.

Related Links

SOURCE Parks Canada (HQ)

Contacts: Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Nature, 343-552-2387, [email protected]; Media Relations, Parks Canada Agency, 855-862-1812, [email protected]; Jodi Hawkins, Partnering, Engagement and Communications Officer, Mainland Nova Scotia, 782-409-0146, [email protected]