The Government of Canada, CUTRIC, and the City of Sarnia to support a planning project to transition to zero emissions public transit buses

SARNIA, ON, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Communities across the country are developing strategies to minimize greenhouse gas emissions, including lowering carbon emissions from public transportation.

Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, His Worship Mike Bradley, Mayor of Sarnia, and Josipa Petrunic, President and CEO of the Canadian Urban Transit Research and Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC), announced a combined investment of $188,116 for the development of a plan to transition to a fleet of zero emission public transit buses in Sarnia. The work being undertaken by CUTRIC builds on targets identified in Sarnia's Climate Change Action Plan and will focus on examining the economic, technological, and environmental benefits of fleet electrification, while also identifying any risks and key barriers.

By investing in the electrification of Canada's public transit systems, the Government of Canada is making clean and affordable transportation available in communities across Canada, growing our country's economy, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"This collaboration with Sarnia and CUTRIC underscores our government's commitment to a transition to sustainable transportation and preserving the environment for future generations. We're proud to support these important projects that help lay the foundation for the successful roll-out of clean public transit services in communities across Canada."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"As we work to meet the targets identified in our Climate Change Action Plan, we want to make sure crucial green initiatives advance in a way that is well thought out and benefits both taxpayers and the environment in a sustainable way. The development of an implementation strategy will be a tremendous step towards that, and one we couldn't take without this support from our partners at the Government of Canada and CUTRIC."

His Worship Mike Bradley, Mayor of Sarnia

"Transitioning to low-carbon transit in Sarnia is about more than reducing emissions, it's about investing in the community's future. Sarnia is already a leader in hydrogen. Now, through embracing sustainable public transportation solutions, Sarnia is not only safeguarding the environment but fostering economic growth and joining a growing urban mobility revolution. CUTRIC and the City of Sarnia share a vision for progress, and we're proud to be charting a course toward a cleaner, greener tomorrow."

Dr. Josipa Petrunić, President and CEO of the Canadian Urban Transit Research & Innovation Consortium

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is contributing $150,493 to this project through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF). The City of Sarnia is contributing $37,623 .

is contributing to this project through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF). The is contributing . Sarnia Transit provides public transport in both the City of Sarnia and the independent village of Point Edward, Ontario .

and the independent village of . The ZETF helps communities transition to zero emissions transit and school buses to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to Canada's net-zero emissions targets. By electrifying their bus fleets, communities are working toward a cleaner environment for our kids while supporting Canadian manufacturing.

net-zero emissions targets. By electrifying their bus fleets, communities are working toward a cleaner environment for our kids while supporting Canadian manufacturing. The Fund is closely coordinated with the Canada Infrastructure Bank's Zero-emission Bus Initiative through which the CIB has committed more than $1.5 billion to supporting the deployment of zero emission buses.

to supporting the deployment of zero emission buses. The ZETF complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan, the government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan, the government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community. Through an agreement with CUTRIC, the Government of Canada is investing $10 million through the ZETF over five years to help transit bus operators to complete planning work and increase their level of readiness to transition to zero emissions bus fleets.

is investing through the ZETF over five years to help transit bus operators to complete planning work and increase their level of readiness to transition to zero emissions bus fleets. CUTRIC's mission is to support the commercialization of technologies through industry-led collaborative research, development, demonstration, and integration projects that bring innovative design to Canada's low-carbon smart mobility ecosystem.

Web: Infrastructure Canada

