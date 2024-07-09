EDMONTON, AB, July 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Communities across the country are developing strategies to minimise greenhouse gas emissions, including lowering carbon emissions caused by public transportation.

Today, Minister Randy Boissonnault, Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, City of Edmonton, and Josipa Petrunić, President and CEO of the Canadian Urban Transit Research and Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC), announced a combined investment of more than $1.29 million for zero emission public transit planning.

Through this investment, the City of Edmonton will complete analysis and planning activities to develop a comprehensive strategy to transition to a full fleet of zero emission public transit buses. The planning project will include an examination of fuel cell hydrogen propulsion technologies and will help the City gain an understanding of the socio-economic, environmental and technological considerations associated with transitioning its bus fleet to zero emission. These efforts will help the City meet its commitment to transition to a low-carbon future and to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

By investing in zero emission public transit systems, the Government of Canada is making clean and affordable transportation available in communities across Canada, growing our country's economy, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Supporting vibrant communities like ours starts with expanding clean and affordable transport options. Today's funding announcement does just that by planning for the growth of Edmonton's green transit infrastructure. This investment will lead to good paying jobs and healthier communities."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Edmonton Transit Service helps reduce community greenhouse gas emissions by moving hundreds of thousands of riders each day, and, over the longer-term, we intend to build on those reductions by transitioning towards a zero emissions fleet. Through this project, we will gather more insight into how we can advance towards this goal."

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, City of Edmonton

"Embracing modes of transportation that combat climate change is a global imperative. The City of Edmonton's willingness to work toward zero emissions public transit sends a strong message about its commitment to a sustainable future. At CUTRIC, we are determined to ensure low-carbon transportation becomes the norm, rather than the exception, and are proud to be supporting the City of Edmonton in its journey toward net zero."

Josipa Petrunić, President and CEO of the Canadian Urban Transit Research & Innovation Consortium

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is contributing $1,033,999 to this project through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF), and the City of Edmonton is contributing $258,499 .

is contributing to this project through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF), and the is contributing . The ZETF helps communities transition to zero emission transit to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to Canada's net-zero emissions targets.

net-zero emissions targets. This Fund is closely coordinated with the Canada Infrastructure Bank's Zero Emission Bus Initiative through which the CIB has committed more than $1.5 billion to supporting the deployment of zero emission buses.

to supporting the deployment of zero emission buses. Edmonton Transit Service is a fully integrated, progressive, easy-to-use public transit system that provides over 53 million rides each year. The City of Edmonton continues to be at the forefront of innovative transportation in Canada by transitioning towards zero emission buses.

continues to be at the forefront of innovative transportation in by transitioning towards zero emission buses. The ZETF complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community. The Government of Canada is investing $10 million through the ZETF over five years to help transit bus operators to complete planning work and increase their level of readiness to transition to zero emission bus fleets.

is investing through the ZETF over five years to help transit bus operators to complete planning work and increase their level of readiness to transition to zero emission bus fleets. CUTRIC's mission is to support the commercialization of technologies through industry-led collaborative research, development, demonstration, and integration projects that bring innovative design to Canada's low-carbon smart mobility ecosystem.

