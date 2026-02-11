OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Minister Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, announced the appointment of Rita Virk to the Board of Directors of Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, work is being done across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada. CMHC plays a vital role in shaping housing solutions with our partners in industry and all levels of government.

Ms. Virk is a Chartered Professional Accountant with extensive experience in finance, risk management, and governance. She has held senior leadership and board roles across the public and private sectors, bringing deep expertise in financial oversight, internal audit, system modernization, and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy development. She currently serves on the Departmental Audit Committee for Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada and holds a Master of Professional Accounting degree, as well as the Institute of Corporate Directors designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors. Ms. Virk was identified through an open, competency-based selection process.

This appointment reflects the Government of Canada's commitment to strong leadership and good governance at CMHC.

The Government of Canada, together with their partners, is investing in housing infrastructure to build resilient, connected communities, and affordable housing options that meet the needs of Canadians.

Quotes

"Rita Virk brings valuable experience in finance, risk management, and governance. Her depth of expertise and strategic insight will be a strong asset to CMHC's Board of Directors as it advances its mandate and supports the federal government's efforts to strengthen Canada's housing system."

-- The Honourable Minister Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

About CMHC

CMHC is a federal Crown corporation that plays a critical role as a national convenor in the housing finance system, and through research, program development and delivery, and commercial operations, is a vital contributor to the sustainability and stability of Canada's housing system. Its mandate is: "to promote housing affordability and choice, facilitate access to, and competition and efficiency in the provision of, housing finance, protect the availability of adequate funding for housing at low cost, and generally contribute to the well-being of the housing sector in the national economy".

