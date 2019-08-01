The Government of Canada contributes to inclusive economic growth in Manitoba

Federal investments in six projects for business growth, skills training, and economic development

WINNIPEG, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Ensuring every Manitoban has an equal and fair chance to succeed is an important part of western Canada's economic prosperity. That is why the Government of Canada is investing up to $4.9 million in six projects in Manitoba to build an inclusive and empowering economy. The announcement was made today by Robert-Falcon Ouellette, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada.

University College of the North will receive up to $250,000 in funding to establish a Youth Entrepreneurship Initiative for The Pas, Manitoba, and surrounding communities. The initiative will give youth an opportunity to explore entrepreneurship through skills development and partnerships with business and industry professionals.

University College of the North will also receive up to $1,489,398 in funding to pilot a business incubator, digital prototyping facility, and business start-up services in northern Manitoba. University College of the North will work with key partners on this project, including North Forge Technology Exchange and Arctic Gateway Group.

Communities Economic Development Fund will receive up to $1,567,500 in funding to support initiatives to drive economic growth in northern Manitoba and further develop key industries in the region.

The Centre for Aboriginal Human Resource Development will receive up to $200,000 in funding to develop and deliver a Building Operators Technician program in Winnipeg.

Manitoba Music Industry Association Inc. will receive up to $869,600 in funding to increase business capacity of the Indigenous and Francophone music sectors in western Canada.

Assiniboine Community College will receive up to $525,600 in funding to increase skills training to meet the growing demand for food processors in the Agri-Food sector in southwestern Manitoba.

These projects will develop and harness the talents of Manitobans in both rural and urban areas to enable innovation in western Canada, advance Manitoba's business interests, and drive economic growth. Through investments like these, the Government of Canada is putting Grow West: the Western Canada Growth Strategy into action through its four interconnected pillars of Trade, Diversification, Skills, and Communities.

Quotes

"Western Canada can lead the way towards an economy that works for all Canadians. To do this, the Government of Canada is working with post-secondary institutions, industry, and other partners needed to improve education and training programs, support business growth, and create well-paid jobs."

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada

"Western Canada has a young and entrepreneurial workforce that can spark new growth. These projects demonstrate the Government of Canada's commitment to inclusive economic growth in Manitoba to build a stronger western Canada."

- Robert-Falcon Ouellette, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg Centre

"It's an exciting time of growth and opportunity for Indigenous and Francophone music communities in Western Canada. This funding is significant in our efforts to support and develop these vital communities in the music sector. The investment allows us to offer new programming to increase the business capacity of music entrepreneurs, bolster industry activity, and support Indigenous and Francophone artists and music companies as they reach beyond borders."

- Sean McManus, Executive Director, Manitoba Music Industry Association Inc.

