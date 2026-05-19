The Government of Canada renews the Creative Export Strategy to champion Canadian creative industries worldwide

REGINA, SK, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada's creative industries are known worldwide for their talent, expertise and creativity. They create jobs here, stimulate economic growth and make an impact internationally. By supporting their success, we are bolstering our economy and attracting more foreign investment.

Last week, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, announced the permanent renewal of Canada's Creative Export Strategy, which will continue to help the country's creative industries expand their international reach.

Today, Minister Miller took advantage of his visit to Regina to tour the Saskatchewan Interactive Media Association Inc. (SaskInteractive), a non-profit provincial professional organization whose mission is to create and support an entrepreneurial network of interactive media producers, developers and designers. In 2025–2026, Canadian Heritage provided $46,000 to SaskInteractive to implement a pan-Canadian export initiative in partnership with the Canadian Interactive Alliance. Thirty video game and interactive digital media studios were able to export their knowledge and Canadian expertise to Europe and Asia.

Since being launched in 2018, the Creative Export Strategy has helped more than 3,200 businesses and organizations across Canada in reaching 120 international markets. This has generated $167.7 million in commercial deals, as part of trade missions. It has also led to the signing or advanced negotiations of 485 business deals at international trade events in Canada and abroad.

As part of this renewal, the Government of Canada is also launching the application period for Creative Export Canada's 2026–2027 Export-Ready Stream, which helps Canadian export-ready projects reach more people around the world. The deadline for submitting a funding application is June 10, 2026. The application period for the 2026–2027 Export Development Stream will also launch in the coming weeks.

Quotes

"Professionals and entrepreneurs in Saskatchewan's creative sector have a lot to offer on the global stage, and the Creative Export Strategy enables these businesses to generate tangible local economic benefits by stimulating job creation, fostering the international growth of our businesses and attracting investment. We look forward to seeing these businesses showcase Canadian talent around the world."



--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"The world is looking for creative talent and export opportunity, and Saskatchewan has it in spades. Programs like the Creative Export Strategy help level the playing field for Saskatchewan creators, and making it permanent means we can keep giving them the tools and international connections they need to grow their businesses, create good local jobs and showcase our innovation on the global stage."

--The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State (Rural Development), and Member of Parliament (Desnethé–Missinippi–Churchill River)

"There has been growing optimism across Canada, and especially in Saskatchewan, about the future of the Interactive Digital Media sector. The permanent renewal of the Creative Export Canada program is incredibly encouraging for organizations like SaskInteractive and the Canadian Interactive Alliance. It's a meaningful vote of confidence in the collaborative work being done to strengthen Canada's game development and interactive digital media ecosystem and help Canadian creators reach global markets."



--Jack Hilkewich, Executive Director, Saskatchewan Interactive Media Association Inc.

Quick Facts

The Creative Export Strategy supports Canadian for-profit businesses and not-for-profit organizations operating in artistic craft, audiovisual, interactive digital media, music, publishing, performing arts, visual and applied arts, and design markets. The Strategy prioritizes support for Indigenous Peoples, women, racialized communities, 2SLGBTQI+ communities, official language minority communities and persons with disabilities.

The Export-Ready Stream of the Creative Export Canada program invests in export-ready projects that generate export revenues and help Canadian creative industries reach more people around the world. Since its launch in 2018, more than $64.6 million has been invested in 166 projects from more than 134 creative industry companies and organizations.

This February, Canadian Heritage partnered with Global Affairs Canada to lead the Team Canada Trade Mission in Mexico. The creative industries program facilitated almost 400 business-to-business meetings, resulting in 33 commercial agreements, either signed or under advanced negotiation, representing an estimated value of at least $6.5 million.

In June 2025, Canadian Heritage and Global Affairs Canada's Trade Commissioner Service led a successful creative industries trade mission to South Korea and Japan. The mission resulted in 417 business-to-business meetings that led to commercial agreements either signed or under advanced negotiation, worth an estimated total of $3.2 million to $4.15 million.

Associated Links

Supporting the growth of Canada's creative industries in global markets

Creative Export Strategy

Video – Creative Export Strategy

Trade missions and events

Global Affairs Canada – Statement of Priorities and Accountabilities for Export Development Canada

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]