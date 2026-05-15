Minister Marc Miller announces support for the Confederation Centre of the Arts' programming

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, May 15, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada continues to make significant investments to strengthen an iconic cultural institution in Atlantic Canada, the Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlottetown.

We are stronger when we come together and this centre will give life to the shared stories that define who we are. Investing in the arts is not only a cultural priority, it's a powerful economic driver, as it supports good local jobs, attracts visitors, and fuels the vitality and growth of our communities.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, announced $750,000 in funding to support the Centre's programming. This investment, made through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund, is in addition to the previously awarded $4 million annual contribution. It will allow the arts venue to continue to host high-quality performances, exhibitions and educational initiatives. This programming supports artists, inspires both local and visiting audiences, and celebrates Canadian creativity.

With this support, the Centre will continue to offer a diverse range of artistic experiences like theatre, visual arts and community outreach, including free rehearsal space and arts education programs for underserved populations.

This investment reinforces the Centre's role as a cornerstone of cultural life in Prince Edward Island and a key contributor to the region's tourism economy. It also ensures that Canadian stories are shared on stage.

Quotes

"Investing in arts and culture means investing in the stories that bring us together while also supporting our economy and good jobs. The Confederation Centre of the Arts is a cultural anchor for Prince Edward Island and a national icon, bringing Canada's stories to life. With this support, we are ensuring that Islanders and visitors will continue to experience the rich diversity of our cultural landscape."

-- The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"The Confederation Centre of the Arts has long been a gathering place for creativity and celebration. This support allows us to continue delivering dynamic and meaningful programming that resonates with our community and visitors from across the country. We are proud to provide a space where Canadian artists and stories can thrive."

--Sean Casey, Member of Parliament (Charlottetown)

"Operational funding from the Government of Canada is the foundation that allows the Confederation Centre of the Arts to fulfill its national mandate. This investment drives economic growth and tourism through the artists, performances, ideas and stories that shape Canadian identity. Each year, hundreds of thousands of visitors from around the world come to the birthplace of Canada, and we're grateful for the federal government's commitment to a cultural sector that delivers outstanding economic and social impact."

--Steve Bellamy, Chief Operating Officer, Confederation Centre of the Arts

Quick Facts

The Confederation Centre of the Arts is one of Canada's leading cultural institutions. The Centre plays a key role in hosting theatre, visual arts and educational programming, including the renowned Charlottetown Festival.

The Centre has four venues for the performing arts: the Sobey Family Theatre (1,100 seats), the MacKenzie Theatre (190 seats), the Studio Theatre (180 seats) and the Outdoor Amphitheatre (1,500-person capacity). The Centre also houses the Art Gallery and Museum, the Gallery Concourse, the Gallery Entrance and four gallery areas. The gallery houses more than 17,000 works of art in its permanent collection.

The Canada Arts Presentation Fund provides financial assistance to organizations that professionally present arts festivals or performing arts series.

Associated Links

Confederation Centre for the Arts

Canada Arts Presentation Fund

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]