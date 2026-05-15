The Government of Canada supports projects to mark the 300th anniversary of the 1726 Treaty of Peace and Friendship in Epekwitk (Prince Edward Island)

LENNOX ISLAND, PE, May 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Our government is proud to invest in projects that bring communities together to celebrate diverse cultures, honour Indigenous knowledge and traditions, and advance on our shared path toward reconciliation.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, announced funding for commemorative activities in Prince Edward Island for the 300th anniversary of the signing of the 1726 Treaty of Peace and Friendship. This Treaty is a historic agreement between the British Crown and the Mi'kmaq Nations in the Maritimes that established ongoing relationships based on mutual respect, cooperation, and shared use of the land.

This funding, totalling $65,287, will allow the Mi'kmaq community of Lennox Island to host festivities to celebrate the 300th anniversary of the Peace and Friendship Treaty. Programming will include storytelling with Elders, artistic and cultural workshops, and various performances such as traditional drumming, singing and dancing.

Through this funding, the Government of Canada continues its commitment to recognize Indigenous traditions and histories, and the moments that shape our shared journey on this land.

Quotes

"Through this investment, communities in Prince Edward Island will be able to come together to celebrate the Indigenous cultures and stories that shape the province. Together, let's honour the Peace and Friendship Treaties and continue to celebrate cultural diversity, Indigenous knowledge and traditions."

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"The Peace and Friendship Treaties are living agreements that continue to guide our relationships, responsibilities, and way of life as Mi'kmaq people. Through this project, Lennox Island First Nation is creating opportunities for our community and visitors to come together in celebration, learning, and reflection across all four seasons. We are proud to honor our ancestors, uplift our culture, and ensure that future generations understand the importance and lasting relevance of the Treaties today."

--Chief Tabatha Bernard, Lennox Island First Nation

Quick Facts

Lennox Island is an island located in Malpeque Bay off the northwest coast of Prince Edward Island. It is home to the Lennox Island First Nation, of the Mi'kmaq people.

Lennox Island is home to about 450 residents, with a total band membership of over 1,000. The island is a hub of Mi'kmaq culture, offering tourism experiences like quill work, storytelling and traditional food.

The Peace and Friendship Treaties were a series of agreements signed from 1725 to 1779 between the British Crown and Mi'kmaq, Wolastoqiyik (Maliseet) and Passamaquoddy Nations. They focused on peace, trade and coexistence, following many conflicts between the colonies and First Nations. They did not involve land surrender and continue to affirm Indigenous rights (including hunting and fishing), with ongoing significance today.

The Community Anniversaries component of the Building Communities through Arts and Heritage program provides funding to organizations marking the 100th anniversary or greater (in 25-year increments) of a significant local historical event or personality.

Associated Links

Lennox Island First Nation

Community Anniversaries – Building Communities through Arts and Heritage

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]