Investment in Jubilant HollisterStier will strengthen Canada's biomanufacturing capacity for vaccine and therapeutics production to protect Canadians against future health threats

KIRKLAND, QC, March 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada continues to make significant investments to strengthen Canada's biomanufacturing and life sciences sector. Our approach prioritizes innovative solutions and long-term domestic biomanufacturing capacity right here at home. Since March 2020, over $1.8 billion has been invested across 34 projects to rebuild Canada's vaccines, therapeutics and biomanufacturing capacity.

Today, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced a contribution of $23.8 million to support Jubilant HollisterStier's $108.3 million project through the Strategic Innovation Fund. This contribution will increase Jubilant HollisterStier's capacity for a variety of vaccines, including mRNA. This will boost Canada's domestic capabilities and help ensure that we are well positioned to protect the health and safety of Canadians for years to come.

This project aligns with Canada's Biomanufacturing and Life Sciences Strategy and will substantially increase Jubilant HollisterStier's annual fill and finish capacity once completed. This investment supports the growth of Canada's life sciences ecosystem, while driving innovation. With this contribution, Jubilant HollisterStier will create and maintain 311 good, well-paying jobs, here in Quebec.

"Keeping Canadians safe and healthy by making sure they have access to life-saving medicines like vaccines continues to be our priority. With this investment, we are helping Jubilant HollisterStier upgrade and expand its already impressive Quebec facility. This is a key move to strengthen Quebec's growing biomanufacturing and life sciences industry, while creating good jobs and economic growth for Canadians."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Ambitious companies like Jubilant HollisterStier are positioning Quebec as a world leader in the biomanufacturing and life sciences sector. With projects like today's, we are supporting the growth of a strategic industry and creating and maintaining good jobs, all while generating wealth here at home."

– The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant

"Jubilant HollisterStier's plan to expand its vaccine-product finishing capacity through this federal funding is excellent news for the West Island economy and for Quebec's and Canada's reputation as a leader in the life sciences. This significant investment adds to the strength, depth and vibrancy of Quebec's biomanufacturing ecosystem and is consistent with our government's goal of further securing the supply chains that are fundamental to keeping Canadians safe and healthy."

– Francis Scarpaleggia, Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Louis

"Jubilant HollisterStier is excited to be chosen as a part of the ecosystem being developed by Canada to make it self-dependent in terms of its future needs of vaccines and treatments for potential pandemics. This funding will enable our continued efforts to expand our capabilities in Canada and create more jobs."

– Pramod Yadav, CEO of Jubilant Pharma Limited

Canada's Biomanufacturing and Life Sciences Strategy presents a long–term vision to protect Canadians against future pandemics and other health emergencies and to grow an innovative, competitive domestic life sciences sector.

Growing Canada's life sciences and biomanufacturing sector is a priority that goes beyond responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. The government's investments in this growing sector support thousands of good, well-paying jobs, while securing Canada's pandemic preparedness for years to come.

Jubilant HollisterStier is an integrated contract manufacturer of sterile injectables, ophthalmics, optics, and sterile and non-sterile topicals and liquids. Its facility in Kirkland, Quebec, provides specialized manufacturing for the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries.

The federal government's $23.8 million contribution to Jubilant HollisterStier is being made alongside a $25 million investment from the Province of Quebec.

Budget 2021 provided a total of $2.2 billion over seven years toward growing a vibrant domestic life sciences sector and securing pandemic preparedness. This budget funding provides foundational investments to help build Canada's talent pipeline and research systems, as well as to foster the growth of Canadian life sciences firms.

