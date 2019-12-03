The Government of Canada Commits to the Success of Quebec's Agricultural Sector

QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, today addressed delegates from the Union des producteurs agricoles (UPA) at their annual general meeting in Quebec City, where she repeated her commitment to working to ensure the success of Quebec's farm families and rural areas.

Among other priorities, the Minister reiterated that the Government of Canada is meeting its commitments to supply-managed sectors, in particular to ensure that dairy farmers have access to the compensation as quickly as possible. She also expressed confidence that the compensation for poultry and egg producers and processors would be finalized in the near future.

The Minister highlighted the great potential of Quebec agri-food companies for international growth. International trade remains a priority for the government, which remains committed to reaching $75 billion in Canadian agri-food exports by 2025. Agri-food businesses in Quebec and Canada have great potential for growth and the Minister would like to continue her efforts to position them for success.

Recognizing the level of risk faced by farm businesses, the Minister stated that she wants to ensure that the sector has access to risk management programs that are well suited to the new realities of the sector. Federal, provincial and territorial ministers will discuss these programs, particularly the AgriStability program, at their next meeting in December to ensure they meet the needs of producers.

While in Quebec City, Minister Bibeau met with André Lamontagne, the Quebec minister of agriculture, fisheries and food.

"It is an honour and a pleasure to work with producers on priority issues for Quebec agriculture. The vitality of rural areas is critical to the growth of our economy and our government will continue to help producers seize opportunities and address the challenges they face."

- Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

The UPA represents 42,000 agricultural producers in Quebec and all forestry producers in Quebec .

and all forestry producers in . The agriculture and agri-food system contributed over $143 billion to Canada's GDP and employed 2.3 million people in Canada in 2018.

to GDP and employed 2.3 million people in in 2018. Canada's agriculture and agri-food system accounts for one in eight jobs.

