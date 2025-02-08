TORONTO, ON, Feb. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth and Member of Parliament for Toronto Centre, commemorated the national historic significance of the West Indian Domestic Scheme, 1955–1967, at a special plaque unveiling ceremony at Blackhurst Cultural Centre in Toronto, Ontario. The unveiling was made on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada.

Beginning in 1955, the West Indian Domestic Scheme was a targeted immigration program through which women from Caribbean countries came to Canada to be employed as domestic workers. At a time when government policies limited the entry of non-white immigrants, the program offered women from the Caribbean the opportunity to become landed immigrants, and eventually, Canadian citizens. The participants in this program faced strict age and educational requirements, and they had to be single and pass a medical examination – a higher level of scrutiny compared to other immigration programs at the time.

Around 3,000 women participated in the program. Once accepted, women had the opportunity to select their preferred destination, with most choosing Toronto or Montréal. Upon arrival in Canada, the women experienced difficult work conditions, cultural differences, isolation, and racial discrimination. They often worked longer hours while receiving lower pay than had been promised. After a year of domestic work, the women were granted landed immigrant status and they could pursue educational and employment opportunities in other fields. They were also able to sponsor family members' permanent residency in Canada. As a result, the West Indian Domestic Scheme contributed to the growth of Caribbean culture in Canada, especially in Toronto and Montréal. Many domestic workers became leaders in various professional pursuits, including the Honourable Jean Augustine, a teacher who migrated from Grenada to Canada in 1960 and in 1993 became the first Black Canadian woman elected to the House of Commons. The West Indian Domestic Scheme was discontinued in 1968 as Canada's immigration policy moved to a points-based system.

The Government of Canada, through Parks Canada and the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada, recognizes significant people, places, and events that shaped this country as one way of helping Canadians connect with their past. By sharing these stories with Canadians, we hope to foster understanding and reflection on the diverse histories, cultures, legacies, and realities of Canada's past and present.

The designation process under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration is largely driven by public nominations. To date, more than 2,260 designations have been made nationwide. To nominate a person, place or historic event in your community, please visit the Parks Canada website for more information: https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/culture/clmhc-hsmbc/ncp-pcn/application.

Quotes

"The West Indian Domestic Scheme changed the lives of thousands of Caribbean women who came to Canada looking for a better future. They faced discrimination, worked incredibly hard, and yet still found ways to thrive and build strong communities, bringing the vibrancy of Caribbean culture to their new home. Today, we recognize their struggles, celebrate the achievements of the Caribbean Canadian community, and acknowledge the continued importance of addressing racism in Canada."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault,

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"As we celebrate Black legacy and leadership, it is only fitting to celebrate the women who came to Canada through the West Indian Domestic Scheme. As they fought to be something bigger than what the policy prescribed for them, their legacy of Black leadership, wit, and determination inspire us to this day. This plaque is a representation not only of Caribbean culture in Canada – it represents the strength and resilience of Black women who paved the way for many generations."

The Honourable Marci Ien,

Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth and Member of Parliament for Toronto Centre

Quick Facts

Per the 2016 census, nearly 750,000 Canadians have Caribbean origins, with the majority having immigrated to Canada after 1971. The women who came to Canada through the West Indian Domestic Scheme were the earliest arrivals in what would become a wave of Caribbean immigration in the second half of the 20 th century.

origins, with the majority having immigrated to after 1971. The women who came to through the West Indian Domestic Scheme were the earliest arrivals in what would become a wave of immigration in the second half of the 20 century. The Honourable Jean Augustine migrated to Canada in 1960 from Grenada through the West Indian Domestic Scheme. Following her year working in domestic labour, she enrolled at the University of Toronto where she earned a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Education before becoming a principal and getting involved in community activism. In 1993, she was the first Black Canadian woman elected to the House of Commons and was appointed to a Cabinet post in 2002.

in 1960 from through the West Indian Domestic Scheme. Following her year working in domestic labour, she enrolled at the where she earned a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Education before becoming a principal and getting involved in community activism. In 1993, she was the first Black Canadian woman elected to the House of Commons and was appointed to a Cabinet post in 2002. The Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada plaque commemorating the West Indian Domestic Scheme was unveiled in Toronto which is situated on the Treaty Land and traditional territory of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, as well as the traditional territory of the Anishinaabeg, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee, and the Wendat peoples.

plaque commemorating the West Indian Domestic Scheme was unveiled in which is situated on the Treaty Land and traditional territory of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, as well as the traditional territory of the Anishinaabeg, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee, and the Wendat peoples. Created in 1919, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national significance of persons, places, and events that have marked Canada's history. Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration and these important stories are shared with Canadians.

advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national significance of persons, places, and events that have marked history. Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration and these important stories are shared with Canadians. Parks Canada is committed to working with Canadians in our efforts to tell broader, more inclusive stories in the places that it manages. In support of this goal, the Framework for History and Commemoration outlines a comprehensive, and engaging approach to sharing Canada's history through diverse perspectives, including shedding light on tragic and difficult periods of Canada's past.

Related Document

Backgrounder: West Indian Domestic Scheme

Related Links

Parks Canada

Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada

Government of Canada recognizes Black history in Canada with four new historic designations

SOURCE Parks Canada (HQ)

Contacts: Gabriel Camozzi, Communications Officer, Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada, Southwestern Ontario Field Unit,905-870-5724, [email protected]