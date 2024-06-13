OTTAWA, ON, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Concussions are the most common form of brain injury with thousands of Canadians diagnosed every year. In 2022, approximately 35,000 children and youth, aged 5 to 19, and more than 65,000 adults, 20 years and older, were diagnosed with a concussion in emergency rooms across the country.

In the summer of 2022, the Public Health Agency of Canada launched the Detecting Concussions Using Objective Indicators challenge, seeking solutions to prevent severe health outcomes associated with concussions. As part of phase 1, three finalists received $150,000 each to develop their ideas.

Today, the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity, the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, and the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Canada, announced the final winner of phase 2 of the Challenge. HealthTech Connex Inc. will receive $1 million to support its novel solution to detect concussions and prevent severe health outcomes stemming from these injuries. The company has been selected to further develop of a solution to support diagnosis and prognosis for recovery based upon the detection of a concussion using objective indicators.

This initiative is part of the Innovative Solutions Canada program at Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada.

Quotes

"Concussions are a widely recognized public health issue that can have debilitating short-term and long-term effects on brain health. Using innovative solutions, like those developed by HealthTech Connex Inc., we can create a more consistent approach to concussion management across the country. Innovations like this will better equip us to support the health and well-being of Canadians with concussions."

The Honourable Carla Qualtrough

Minister of Sport and Physical Activity

"One of the reasons that concussions present such a public health challenge is that objective tools to detect concussions, establish pathways for recovery, and identify the risk of recurring symptoms do not currently exist. That is why the work led by HealthTech Connex Inc. is essential. The team's proposed solution builds on the Government of Canada's work to help prevent serious health outcomes from concussions for Canadians."

The Honourable Mark Holland

Minister of Health

"We are proud to continue to leverage the ingenuity of Canadian small businesses to drive innovation and help solve public health challenges like this one. HealthTech Connex's groundbreaking solution is a great example of how Innovative Solutions Canada can contribute to bringing important initiatives to market while supporting the growth of Canadian innovators and entrepreneurs."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Quick Facts

Innovative Solutions Canada is an initiative designed to stimulate technology research, development, and commercialization of Canadian innovations. The program's Challenge Stream and Testing Stream help startups and small/medium-sized businesses overcome technology testing and development hurdles so that they can produce globally-demanded products and services, while also improving government operations.

In Canada , June is recognized as Brain Injury Awareness Month, with the aim to increase awareness about the prevalence of brain injury, and the challenges that individuals with brain injuries face.

