ST. JOHN'S, NL, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The government of Canada recognizes the historical, cultural and economic importance of cod to the people of Newfoundland and Labrador and is committed to the sustainable management of this iconic species.

Today, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans, and the Canadian Coast Guard announced the end of the Northern cod moratorium off the north and east coasts of Newfoundland and Labrador. This historic decision re-establishes a commercial Northern cod fishery in NAFO Divisions 2J3KL with a Canadian Total Allowable Catch (TAC) of 18,000 tonnes for the 2024 season. The inshore fleet sector will receive approximately eighty-four percent of the TAC, with twenty percent of this inshore sector allocation provided to 2J-based harvesters and six percent of the TAC is allocated to the Canadian offshore fleet.

This responsible reopening will generate significant economic benefits for Newfoundland and Labrador's economy while supporting good paying jobs in the commercial fishery and the processing industry. It also follows last week's announcement of the Recreational Groundfish Fishery which was a roll-over from 2023. The 2024 Newfoundland and Labrador Recreational Groundfish Fishery will be open this season for 39 days. It will be open every Saturday, Sunday and Monday from June 29, 2024, up to and including September 2, 2024, and for nine days from Saturday, September 21 to Sunday, September 29, 2024.

Additionally, the department intends to eliminate the catch and release aspect of tour boat operations in the recreational groundfish fishery, and introduce a tagging regime starting in 2025. DFO will consult with tour boat operators in the fall of 2024 as a first step in developing this requirement.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada remains committed to sustainable management practices that balance conservation with economic considerations in Newfoundland and Labrador's fisheries.

"Ending the Northern cod moratorium is a historic milestone for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians. It's through working together that we have reached this moment. We will cautiously but optimistically build back this fishery with the prime beneficiaries being coastal and Indigenous communities throughout Newfoundland and Labrador. As a government, we remain steadfast in our commitment to fostering sustainable and economically prosperous fisheries that honour our shared resources for generations to come. I encourage all participants to prioritize safety and enjoy a rewarding season on the water."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans, and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Northern Cod has a bright future in Newfoundland and Labrador. Our fishers have waited a long time for the return of a commercial cod fishery, and they are ready to meet the moment. Our processors are ready to deliver our province's best product to markets at home, and abroad. Cod has been a part of our history, and it will be a part of our future."

The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"The shutdown of the Northern Cod fishery more than 30 years ago changed our province. Its return is historic. We now have the chance to build a sustainable cod fishery that reflects the modern industry it has - and can – become."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Labour and Seniors

"Historically, the Northern Cod Fishery has been one of the most important industries in the province, it has defined our heritage and our culture for generations. As MP for Avalon, I fully support a lucrative and sustainable fishery."

Ken McDonald, Member of Parliament for Avalon

"Like many of you, I remember the day we got the news announcing the collapse of the Northern Cod. I remember the overall atmosphere felt across our great province and the devastation it left. Today is a great day; this fishery is coming back with the hopes of sustaining this industry and our future generations for decades to come, and I couldn't be happier for the prospects this brings."

Churence Rogers, Member of Parliament for Bonavista – Burin – Trinity

"Labrador has always had a prominent place in the Northern Cod fishery. It has sustained generations of our people and helped build strong coastal communities. The reopening of the commercial cod fishery is a bright day for our inshore, offshore and indigenous fishers of Labrador. I look forward to the sustainability the of this powerful coastal fishery for all our people."

Yvonne Jones, Member of Parliament for Labrador

"Northern cod has been an economically important and culturally significant element of our province for decades. I fully support our government's decision to open a lucrative and sustainable northern cod fishery."

Joanne Thompson, Member of Parliament for St. John's East

The 2J3KL Northern cod stock has been in the Cautious zone since 2016. The transition to a commercial fishery for Northern cod aligns with other Canadian groundfish stocks that are in the Cautious zone of the Precautionary Approach Framework.





The Northwest Atlantic Fisheries Organization (NAFO) previously established a measure to allocate five per cent of the overall TAC to other NAFO contracting parties when Canada re-opens its commercial Northern cod fishery. The Canadian TAC of 18,000t is considered 95 per cent of the overall TAC.

