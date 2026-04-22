OTTAWA, ON, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Volunteers impact Canadians' lives in countless ways. By getting involved in the causes they care about, volunteers foster stronger and more inclusive communities. Through the Canada's Volunteer Awards, the Government of Canada is proud to honour some of the country's most dedicated volunteers.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, announced the recipients of the 2025 Canada's Volunteer Awards.

The 19 award recipients and 5 special mention recipients were selected for their outstanding contributions in areas as varied as social isolation, housing insecurity and business development in the North; mental health; diversity and inclusion; and supporting vulnerable children, families and seniors. Their dedication to strengthening their communities demonstrates what it means to be Canadian.

To further amplify their positive impact, each recipient will direct a grant valued between $2,500 to $10,000 to a non-profit organization of their choice.

The 2025 Canada's Volunteer Awards recipients are below:

National Awards

Thérèse Casgrain Lifelong Achievement

Bharat Rudra

Thérèse Casgrain Lifelong Achievement - Special Mention

David Rattray

Regional Awards

Business Leader

Atlantic: Organigram Global

Community Leader

Atlantic: Darlene David-Cashin

Quebec: Isabelle Ducharme

Ontario: Adam Lake

Prairies: James Klaassen

British Columbia and the North: Jim Stauffer

Community Leader - Special Mentions

Dr. Raj Khanuja

Luka Brkljacic

Amanda Coombs

Emerging Leader

Atlantic: Alison MacDonald

Quebec: Donia Arfaoui

Ontario: Shiven Taneja

Prairies: Sheliza Kassam

British Columbia and the North: Stephanie Quon

Emerging Leader – Special Mention

Amandeep Boparai

Social Innovator

Atlantic: Ronald McDonald House Charities Atlantic

Quebec: Sayaspora Ontario: StepStones for Youth

Prairies: Unison Society

British Columbia and the North: YMCA BC

Social Innovator – Special Mentions

AVENS – A Community for Seniors

The Sashbear Foundation

2026 call for nominations is now open

The Minister also launched the call for nominations for the 2026 Canada's Volunteer Awards. Starting today, nominations are being accepted for an individual or group of volunteers, non-profits, social enterprises or businesses.

Volunteers play such a critical role in communities and organizations across the country – bringing communities together, while both building and sharing skillsets. There are many outstanding Canadians making a real difference. As the world celebrates the United Nations International Volunteer Year 2026, the call for nominations offers a timely opportunity to celebrate volunteers and their contributions across Canada.

Quotes

"Across Canada, volunteers are building stronger, more caring communities. Whether they are boosting economic opportunities in the North, or ensuring children, families and seniors have the support they need, this year's recipients are a testament to that impact. Congratulations to the 2025 Canada's Volunteer Awards recipients. As we mark International Volunteer Year, we thank every volunteer for their dedication and for making a difference in communities across Canada."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

Quick facts

The 19 award recipients and 5 special mention recipients of the 2025 Canada's Volunteer Awards were carefully selected from a total of 268 nominations.

Recipients were chosen through a three-step selection process. The Minister made final selections with assistance from the National Advisory Committee.

The call for nominations for the 2026 Canada's Volunteer Awards is open from April 22, 2026 to June 17, 2026.

More information about each 2025 award recipient and their achievements can be found on the Canada's Volunteer Awards' website.

There are an estimated 1 billion volunteers worldwide. Around 70% of them volunteer informally – directly helping people in their communities – while 30% engage through formal organizations. Approximately 73% of Canadians aged 15 and up volunteered in 2023, formally or informally.

The Government of Canada champions and facilitates volunteering through a variety of programs aimed at building community and a more inclusive society.

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SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Jennifer Kozelj, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, [email protected], 343-540-6643; Media Relations Office: Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]