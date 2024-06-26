The Government of Canada announces new rebate to help businesses with carbon pollution pricing Français
Jun 26, 2024, 09:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON , June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada Carbon Rebate for Small Businesses is a refundable tax credit announced in Budget 2024 to return a portion of federal fuel charge proceeds directly to eligible Canadian-controlled private corporations (CCPCs).
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is working towards issuing the retroactive payments, which total over $2.5 billion with respect to the 2019-2020 to 2023-2024 fuel charge years.
To be eligible for the rebate for one or more of the fuel charge years (which run from April 1 to March 31), a CCPC must:
- have employed one or more persons in a designated province in the calendar year in which the fuel charge year begins;
- have had 499 or fewer employees throughout Canada in that calendar year; and
- have filed their corporate income tax return for the tax year ending in 2023 no later than July 15, 2024.
CCPCs do not have to apply for this rebate. Once the Minister of Finance has specified the payment rates for each designated province for the applicable fuel charge year, the CRA will calculate and automatically issue the rebate amounts to those who are eligible.
It is too early to determine the exact distribution date for the rebate amounts. We will provide updates on the timelines in the coming months.
For more information on how the rebate payments will be calculated and the designated provinces, go to Canada Carbon Rebate for Small Businesses.
