The Government of Canada announces investments to support tourism in Montérégie

The Union québécoise de réhabilitation des oiseaux de proie receives $500,000 for the promotion of tourism in rural and remote areas

SAINT-JUDE, QC, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Tourism is an inclusive sector that helps promote Canada's culture, diversity and natural beauty to the world, as well as the unique experiences it has to offer. Tourism generates significant economic benefits across the country, as one in ten jobs depend on it. This is why the Government of Canada invests in companies and products in the tourism sector.

Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, announced an investment of $500,000 in the Union québécoise de réhabilitation des oiseaux de proie to support the expansion of facilities at its Chouette à voir! site, to boost tourism. This investment is made under the Canadian Experiences Fund (CEF), which supports Canadian companies and organizations seeking to create, enhance or promote tourism products, facilities or experiences. In Quebec, the CEF is implemented by Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions.

With the help of Government of Canada support for projects like this one by the Union québécoise de réhabilitation des oiseaux de proie, Canadians and visitors to Canada can enjoy tourism opportunities in rural and remote areas, in this case, at a permanent birds of prey interpretation centre.

This announcement follows Minister Joly's unveiling of Canada's new tourism strategy ‒ Creating Middle Class Jobs:A Federal Tourism Growth Strategy.

Quotes

"These investments will enhance a unique tourism product in Montérégie. That's the goal of the strategy: to help communities and businesses in all regions of the country develop tourism products and experiences that will attract more tourists year-round. This will help communities, large and small, tap into global tourism growth, diversify their economies and create good middle-class jobs."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie

"Innovation is not exclusive to big cities—it is taking place in all regions of Canada. This is why our regional development agencies play a key role in helping companies turn their innovations into economic growth and good-quality jobs for Canadians. Through the Canadian Experiences Fund, our government is investing in the development of our tourism sector and in the economic potential of our communities."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

Tourism represents more than 2% of Canada's gross domestic product.

gross domestic product. Tourism supports over 1.8 million jobs in Canada .

. The new federal tourism strategy will help create more than 54,000 jobs across the country and increase the economic benefits by more than 25%.

402,000 people work in Quebec's tourism industry.





tourism industry. Canada has six regional development agencies (RDAs) supporting economic development in every region of Canada .

has six regional development agencies (RDAs) supporting economic development in every region of . The RDAs help support Canadian innovation through the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program, and in conjunction with the three flagship platforms, namely the Industrial Research Assistance Program, the Strategic Innovation Fund and the Trade Commissioner Service of Canada .





. To learn about CED and its priorities, see the 2019–2020 Departmental Plan or visit www.dec-ced.gc.ca.

