YELLOWKNIFE, NT, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Access to health and safety training helps protect workers and strengthens communities across the North. Investing in high-quality training supports safe, reliable workplaces in a variety of sectors.

Today, the Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, announced a contribution of up to $600,000 to the Northern Safety Association to bring 30 courses online, improving accessibility, relevance and learner experience for workers across the Northwest Territories and Nunavut. The new virtual offerings will address key health and safety topics across a range of workplaces from task-specific training like working around heavy equipment to general well-being training like mental wellness.

Health and safety training helps protect workers and reduces the risk of costly workplace accidents. By supporting projects like this, CanNor is investing in worker well-being while helping businesses in the Northwest Territories and Nunavut operate safely and efficiently.

Quotes

"When we protect and empower workers by maintaining safe and healthy workplaces, people and businesses thrive. High-quality training – delivered by Northerners, for Northerners – aims to increase the quality of employed life for workers, as well as reduce cost for employers. The Government of Canada is proud to support northern safety, productivity, and economic growth."

The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor

"The Northern Safety Association plays an invaluable role in helping businesses in the Northwest Territories meet the high standards for health and safety. I am pleased to see this important work continue through online trainings that help workers and businesses succeed."

The Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories

"This project is a meaningful step toward expanding opportunities for Nunavummiut. With better access to quality training, we are helping people stay safe on the job, develop new skills, and pursue careers with confidence."

Lori Idlout, Member of Parliament for Nunavut

"The WSCC's vision has always been to eliminate work-related accidents, injuries, and illness in Nunavut and the Northwest Territories. While access to training can be a challenge for employers and workers across both territories, this initiative will make strides in improving the quality and access of essential workplace safety training. Our collective support will have a positive impact for workers across the North."

Jenni Bruce, Chairperson of the Workers' Safety and Compensation Commission Governance Council

"We are thankful for this investment, which helps us continue strengthening how safety training is delivered in the North. By adapting our courses for online delivery and updating some existing materials, we can better reach workers where they live and work, while maintaining a strong focus on practical, relevant safety training for northern industries."

Scott Falshaw, Chairman of the Board of Northern Safety Association

Quick facts

CanNor is investing up to $600,000 over three years through the IDEANorth program. IDEANorth makes foundational investments in economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building to help Northerners seize opportunities in Canada's innovation economy.

In fiscal year 2024-2025, CanNor also invested $95,000 through IDEANorth to support the Northern Safety Association's work to digitize six health and safety courses.

The Northern Safety Association is a non-profit organization that offers health and safety training for workers and employers in the Northwest Territories and Nunavut. They are one of the training providers funded through the Workers Safety and Compensation Commission's Occupational Health and Safety Funding Program. The Northern Safety Association offers courses tailored to, and compliant with, the legislation and regulations of the Government of the Northwest Territories and the Government of Nunavut.

The project is supported with additional contributions from the Northern Safety Association and the Workers' Safety Compensation Commission. The Workers' Safety and Compensation Commission is providing a contribution of $420,000 over three years through the newly launched Occupational Health and Safety Funding Program.

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SOURCE Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor)

Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Erika Lashbrook Knutson, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, [email protected]; Emeralde O'Donnell, Communications Advisor, Northwest Territories, Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor), [email protected]; Chris Johnston, Executive Director, Northern Safety Association, [email protected]; Maggie Collins, Manager, Communications and Public Affairs, Workers' Safety and Compensation Commission, [email protected]